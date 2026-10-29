Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, surprised viewers with how he welcomed the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, at an event in Ibadan

The Olubadan and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, rose from their seats when the Soun entered the room on Wednesday, October 28

Nigerians praised the monarchs for displaying humility and mutual respect, particularly the Olubadan, who is the oldest among the three traditional rulers

A seemingly simple greeting between three prominent Yoruba monarchs has caught the attention of Nigerians, with many focusing on the unexpected gesture made by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, towards the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

A viral video captured the moment the Soun walked into a room where the Olubadan and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, were seated during an event in Ibadan on Wednesday, October 28.

Olubadan stood to greet the Soun of Ogbomoso at an event. Photos: Olubadan/Soun of Ogbomoso.

Source: Instagram

Rather than remain seated, both monarchs stood up to welcome their fellow traditional ruler.

The Olubadan’s action particularly attracted attention because he is the oldest among the three monarchs.

How Olubadan welcomed the Soun

In the footage, the Soun entered the room and approached the two monarchs to exchange greetings.

The Olubadan rose from his seat to welcome him, while the Ooni also stood up to greet the Soun.

The Soun, in turn, bent slightly while greeting the Olubadan before sharing an embrace with the Ooni.

The exchange offered a glimpse of the cordial relationship between the traditional rulers, with their actions becoming a subject of discussion online.

The monarchs’ greeting earned praise from Nigerians, many of whom commended the Olubadan for standing to welcome the Soun despite his seniority in age.

For some viewers, the gesture demonstrated that respect is not diminished by status or age. Instead, they saw it as an example of humility and courtesy.

The mutual respect displayed by the Olubadan and the Ooni also attracted commendation.

Watch the X video of Olubadan and Soun Ogbomosho's greeting here:

Reactions trail Olubadan's greeting to Soun Ogbomosho

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iamhaykinx stated:

"The supremacy fight is only paddled on social media. Not in real life. Olubadan was in Alaafin Palace few weeks ago"

@Yoruba_Global noted:

"Olaju ti de, before before ,ooni must always seat backing the other people they don’t normally see him face to. Face"

@olu_g777 shared:

"That is not Tradition thats u fortunate. Those Obas are no match and far junior to Ooni. Its sad Ojaja2 dont even know the stool he sat on. Pretty annoying. Awon Oba Alade pali for that matter"

Nigerians commended the humility of Olubadan. Photo: Olubadan.

Source: Facebook

Olubadan denies snubbing Alaafin

Legit.ng previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, addressed claims he snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at a public event.

While addressing journalists, the traditional ruler said the misunderstanding surrounding the incident stemmed from social media misinterpretation.

Ladoja explained that his late arrival at the event, which happened in Ibadan, and seating protocol contributed to the perceived disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng