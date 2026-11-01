Troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled an ISWAP attack on military positions in Kukawa, Borno State on October 31

Abu Hajara, a member of ISWAP's Shura Council, and two senior Arab fighters were among those killed in the engagement

The Kukawa operation came just three days after a separate engagement in Buni Yadi where 55 terrorists were neutralised

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Borno State - Nigerian military troops deployed under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) killed a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander and several other fighters during a failed terrorist assault on a military base in Kukawa, Borno State, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPHK, Captain Mohammed Goni, said among those killed was Abu Hajara, a member of ISWAP's Shura Council, the group's core leadership body.

Troops repel an ISWAP assault on a military base in Kukawa, Borno State. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Goni said also neutralised was Abul Walid, described as a prominent ISWAP commander and a close associate of Ba Shuwa, the group's overall Wali, or leader. Two high-ranking Arab fighters were also killed alongside several other terrorists.

As reported by The Nation, Goni confirmed the development in a statement released on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Military repels attack with air, ground forces

Goni said troops of the Joint Task Force stationed in Kukawa fought off the assault using a combination of ground forces and air support.

"Following the engagement, troops recovered scores of arms, ammunition and communication devices. The successful engagement further demonstrates the combat readiness, vigilance and superior firepower of Operation HADIN KAI troops in sustaining pressure on terrorist elements across the theatre," Goni said.

The military described the operation as a serious blow to ISWAP's command structure and its capacity to carry out attacks in the region.

Kukawa follows Buni Yadi offensive

Goni noted that the Kukawa attack came barely three days after another major engagement at Buni Yadi, where troops killed 55 terrorists, including several key commanders.

"The attack on troops' location at Kukawa comes barely three days after the Buni Yadi attack where, as of date, 55 terrorists were neutralised, including key commanders such as Ali Mandara Abba Gajiri (Munzir), Habu Ikkima Nakif Yana Faruk and Commander Gogore," he said.

Goni reaffirmed the Theatre Command's commitment to protecting civilians and pressing ahead with operations to eliminate terrorist groups and dismantle their camps across the North-East.

He added that troops would maintain sustained pressure on ISWAP and other armed groups in the region.

Eralier, troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out coordinated air and ground strikes on three suspected terrorist locations in the Tunbunma area of South Lake Chad.

Abul Walid, a close associate of ISWAP leader Ba Shuwa, and two senior Arab fighters were also killed.

Source: Original

Troops kill terrorists, recover livestock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma came under terrorist attack during a patrol in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State on October 29.

A separate operation in Kano State on October 30 saw troops intercept suspected cattle rustlers who abandoned 41 livestock and fled.

The Joint Task Force North-West confirmed the operations in a statement issued by its Acting Media Information Officer.

Source: Legit.ng