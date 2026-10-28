Prince Ademakinwa, son of the Ooni of Ife and Olori Ashley Folasade, has started school in Ile-Ife at just two years old

The young prince was born in the United Kingdom in September 2024 but was brought back to Nigeria to grow up among his ancestral roots

A video of the toddler dressed in his school uniform and speaking Yoruba has been circulating online, warming hearts across social media

At just two years old, Prince Ademakinwa is already making headlines.

The young son of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Ashley Folasade, has taken his first major step into childhood education, beginning school in the ancient city of Ile-Ife and doing so with an impressive command of the Yoruba language.

Ooni of Ife and Queen Ashley's son starts school at age 2. Credit: hmqueenashleyafolasade

Source: Instagram

The prince was born in the United Kingdom in September 2024, but his parents made the deliberate choice to raise him close to his ancestral heritage, bringing him back home to Nigeria early in his life.

Prince Ademakinwa's first day at school

Footage that has since gone viral online on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, captured the little royal dressed in a red school polo shirt, blue trousers, and a small backpack, looking every bit the eager schoolboy as he prepared for his first day of classes. In the clip, he can be heard conversing in Yoruba with someone in the background, widely believed to be his mother.

The video has sparked warm conversation across social media, with many supporters praising the royal family's decision to ground the prince in his cultural roots from such a tender age.

Prince Ademakinwa's school debut in Ile-Ife marks another meaningful public milestone for the family of the Ooni of Ife, one of the most prominent traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

Ooni's son, Prince Ademakinwa, took his first school steps in a smart uniform. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife made headlines after he stood to greet billionaire businessman Obi Jackson at an event.

The viral video of Ooni's son Prince Ademakinwa speaking Yoruba is below:

A video Olori Ashley shared as her son starts school at 2 years old is below:

Ooni of Ife and Olori Ronke at event

Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of the Ooni of Ife and one of his wives, Olori Ronke, surfaced online during their daughter’s lavish wedding.

The royal couple captured attention with their affectionate interaction as they were spotted holding hands and chatting warmly.

In the viral clip, Olori Ronke was also seen clearing the king’s table before leaning closer to continue their conversation. The lovely moment sparked reactions among fans, many of whom took to the comments section to share their observations about the royal couple.

Source: Legit.ng