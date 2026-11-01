A Nigerian X user, Edward Emmanuel, publicly called out Davido after watching a viral video of VDM's friend Kokopee discussing a private encounter with the singer

Kokopee claimed in the video that Davido reached out to him directly via DMs, a move that disappointed many fans who consider it beneath a star of Davido's stature

Edward Emmanuel, who described himself as a longtime defender of Davido, said the video left him ashamed and struggling to continue standing up for the singer

Edward Emmanuel, a Nigerian X user and self-described defender of Davido, has publicly expressed his disappointment with the singer.

This happened after he stumbled on a video in which Very Dark Man's (VDM) associate, Kokopee, claimed Davido personally slid into his DMs.

Man expresses disappointment following VDM, Kokopee saga. Photo credit: @Edward Emmanuel, Davido, VeryDarkMan/ X.

Source: UGC

Writing on X, Edward Emmanuel tagged Davido directly and did not hold back his disappointment towards the situation.

He said:

"Dear Davido if this is true then I'm so ashamed of you mehnnn. I have always defended you here but it seems you're making it very difficult to defend you. Nothing pain me reach this video. Davido this is clearly beneath you and honestly you no try atall."

What Kokopee Said About Davido

The video that triggered Edward's reaction was filmed indoors, appearing to be a bedroom or hotel room, with curtains and a decorative ceiling visible in the background.

In the clip, Kokopee spoke with visible emotion, addressing what he described as a direct approach from Davido through his DMs.

Kokopee claimed that Davido had reached out to him privately, and he said he used the opportunity to be candid with the singer.

According to Kokopee, he told Davido what he believed was causing friction in his friendship with VDM, but Davido brushed it off, saying things were fine.

Kokopee said he warned Davido to be careful, knowing VDM felt a sense of betrayal.

Nigerians React to Edward Emmanuel's Tweet

The post drew a range of responses from Nigerians who had varying takes on what the situation reveals about Davido.

@David Daddy said:

"That's why vdm doesn't rate Davido. You know this lack of street orientations of rich men children really affected Davido."

@Totti said:

"Another reason why you can't see wizkid for this kind settings. Just imagine kokopee calling davido out nawaaaa. Na obo I blame shaa."

@Samm said:

"Davido I believe there's still room for improvement, I know ur orientation is different, but try dey share things with ur team before u take any step, distance urself from some people."

Nigerian lady drags VeryDarkMan, mentions his mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Anu Ajose, criticises VeryDarkMan for allowing his mother to depend on monthly salary instead of establishing a business for her.

According to her, if VDM truly supports his mum financially, she wouldn't be so concerned about salary deductions.

Source: Legit.ng