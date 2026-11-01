Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola has spoken about Funke Akindele's difficult journey to fame, saying her success did not happen overnight

Akintola recalled seeing Akindele struggle for recognition in the English film industry, despite spending years on movie sets

She said the actress eventually moved into the Yoruba film industry, where she began acting and producing before her movie Jenifa made her a household name

Veteran Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has shared a glimpse into the struggles Funke Akindele endured before becoming one of Nigeria's most recognised movie stars.

Speaking at a Masterclass session hosted by actor Femi Adebayo at his new media hub, Euphoria 360, Akintola reminded aspiring actors that the success they admire today came after years of hard work and persistence.

Bimbo Akintola says Funke Akindele's success did not come overnight. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/@bimboakintola/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, Akindele spent several years trying to establish herself in the English film industry but struggled to get the opportunities she needed to shine.

Bimbo Akintola recounts Funke Akindele's early struggles

The veteran actress said she remembered seeing Akindele on movie sets during those challenging years.

Despite her presence in the industry, Akintola noted that the actress was not given enough opportunities to showcase her talent.

She, however, described persistence as one quality that helped Akindele push through the difficult period.

“She has been in the industry for a long time. She didn’t make it overnight. I remember seeing her on set; she was there for years, struggling. Nobody gave her the chance to shine. One thing she had was persistence; she never gave up,” Akintola said.

How Jenifa changed Funke Akindele's career

Akintola explained that Akindele later moved into the Yoruba film industry, where she ventured into acting and producing.

Her career eventually reached a turning point with the release of Jenifa, which brought her widespread recognition.

The actress used Akindele's journey to caution young entertainers against assuming that fame comes easily.

“So many of you now want to be like Funke Akindele; you don’t know her backstory, you don’t know her struggles. You figure it is overnight; no, it isn’t overnight,” she added.

Akintola's account highlights the years of persistence behind Akindele's success and the importance of remaining committed even when opportunities are limited.

Watch the X video of Bimbo Akintola speaking here:

Reactions trail Bimbo Akintola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Iamabiodun1990 stated:

"Whenever I see some newbie trying to bring her down Or not giving her the respect she deserves I feel sorry for her. Most of the new actresses are all about daddy and sponsors."

@SexyDoyin1 noted:

"Funke Akindele ogo pataki tio se fi’owo b"

Bimbo Akintola says Funke Akindele's persistence helped her through the difficult period.@funkejenifaakindelw/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr. Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng