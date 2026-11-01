A psychic cat named Nimbus Pronus chose from three labelled bowls to tip one side ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield

Arsenal head to Merseyside already under pressure after suffering a shocking Carabao Cup exit to League Two side Fleetwood Town on penalties

Both clubs are managing injury concerns ahead of the November 1 fixture, with key players facing late fitness tests

A psychic cat has weighed in on one of the Premier League's biggest fixtures this weekend, as Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, November 1.

The feline forecaster, Nimbus Pronus, made its prediction by eating from a bowl labelled "Liverpool" after being presented with three options — Liverpool, Draw, and Arsenal.

Nimbus Pronus has predicted a victory for Liverpool as the Reds host Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday. Photo by Carl Recine and Henry Nicholis

Source: Getty Images

The cat, which reportedly correctly predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, has now tipped Andoni Iraola's side to take all three points against the Gunners.

Arsenal arrive Anfield under pressure

Mikel Arteta's squad will be desperate to move on from Tuesday's Carabao Cup nightmare, when they were dumped out by League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Viktor Gyökeres equalised after Arsenal fell behind, but the Gunners ultimately lost on penalties in one of the most embarrassing cup exits in recent memory.

According to Flashscore, Arsenal's injury woes compound the pressure. Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a serious quad injury, and teenager Dowman begins a three-match domestic ban after the Football Association upheld his red card from the Fleetwood game.

Noni Madueke is also a doubt with an ankle problem, while William Saliba remains a long-term absentee due to a back injury.

On a brighter note, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Christos Tzolis have all been training and are expected to be available on Merseyside.

Arteta is also set to recall several senior players after a string of fringe options failed to impress in midweek.

Illan Meslier, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Cristhian Mosquera are all expected to drop out of the starting lineup.

Liverpool also navigating fitness concerns

Liverpool are not without their own injury headaches heading into Sunday's clash.

Dominik Szoboszlai, nursing a hamstring problem, and Victor Munoz, dealing with a knee issue, have not been ruled out entirely, Sports Mole reports.

Iraola told reporters at his pre-match press conference that both players have "a chance" of featuring. However, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni are all confirmed absentees.

Florian Wirtz made a swift recovery from an ankle knock to play in Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea in midweek, which the Reds won on sudden death after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Morgan Rogers' opener from the spot.

History favours the hosts

The head-to-head record at Anfield makes grim reading for the Arsenal camp.

Liverpool have won eight and drawn five of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Arsenal at Anfield, going unbeaten throughout that run.

Across all competitions, the Reds have lost just two of the last 14 encounters between the sides.

Arsenal's win rate at Anfield sits at just 18%, the lowest of any ground they have visited ten or more times in the league, and they have never gone 14 away league fixtures against the same opponent without registering a win before.

Arteta reacts after Carabao Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported about Arsenal’s shock Carabao Cup exit after League Two side Fleetwood Town beat the Gunners on penalties.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men after Max Dowman’s red card, but Viktor Gyökeres had equalised before the shootout. Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch then saved Bruno Guimarães’ penalty to seal a famous 5-3 win.

Source: Legit.ng