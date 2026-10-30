Pastor Jimmy Odukoya posted a photo of what appeared to be matching wedding rings on Instagram, captioning it ' To New Beginnings '

The post drew thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities, with many questioning the context of the image

Odukoya is known to be married to Kemi Odukoya in March 2013, making his cryptic post a subject of widespread curiosity

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has set social media abuzz after posting a photo that appeared to show a pair of matching wedding rings on his verified Instagram account on Friday, October 30, 2026.

His caption "TO NEW BEGINNINGS ❤️" was brief, but it was enough to send thousands of followers into a frenzy of questions and congratulations.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sparks questions with a matching wedding-rings photo. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Odukoya is a Nigerian actor and the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos. He is the first son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, both prominent figures in Nigerian Pentecostal circles.

He walked down the aisle with Kemi Odukoya on March 9, 2013, which made the timing and content of his latest post all the more intriguing for many followers who were unaware of any prior update to his marital status.

Reactions to Odukoya's engagement post

Actress Adesua Etomi dropped a congratulatory message, writing "Congratulations PJ!!!!" Actor Deyemi Okanlawon simply wrote "PJ!!! 🥹❤️❤️" while Iheme Nancy also offered her congratulations.

Not everyone was simply celebrating. Many followers on Instagram expressed confusion, particularly those who knew of his previous marriage.

Congratulations pour in for Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over engagement post. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

@queenmummy.greengem wrote:

"Aah aah I thought he was already married with kids see me oo"

@queenmurielleloves reacted:

"Yassssss! 😍😍😍 To beautiful new beginnings! So incredibly happy for you both. Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy and beautiful memories together. Thank you Jesus ❤️"

@ajikeslove commented:

"How can there be so much confusion with what's going on with the man of God and pastor of a church?!?! The congregation should know what's going on!! All of these comments - 'I thought he was married with kids!?!?' But no clarity sounds interesting today the least. 🤷🏽‍♀️"

@empressbbo shared:

"I key into this. My own congratulations will come in Jesus name. Congratulations man of God."

@jamesjibunma wrote:

"Congratulations to my Super Star-Pastor Brother. 🙌🏼🙏💯🎉"

As of the time of writing, Odukoya had not offered any further explanation beyond the photo and its caption, leaving followers to speculate about the meaning behind the rings and the "new beginnings" he referenced.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's engagement post is below:

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United during a prayer session at his church.

The pastor pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club. Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng