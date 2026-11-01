Pastor Enoch Adeboye has addressed reports linking him to a protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration

The RCCG General Overseer clarified that the demonstration was a prayer walk against corruption, not an attempt to oppose Jonathan's government

Adeboye maintained that he had never protested against any government, insisting that his responsibility was to pray for leaders in authority

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has addressed claims that he carried a placard during a protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

The respected cleric spoke during the church's monthly Holy Ghost Service, where he explained the circumstances surrounding the march and why it should not be interpreted as a demonstration against Jonathan.

Pastor Adeboye denies protesting against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan. Photos: @pastoradeboye/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Adeboye, the exercise was organised to demand an end to corruption in Nigeria rather than to discredit the former president or challenge his government.

Pastor Adeboye clarifies purpose of protest

Addressing the reports, the RCCG leader insisted that he did not carry a placard against Jonathan.

He explained that the gathering was a prayer walk and a march against corruption, stressing that its purpose was to call attention to the country's challenges.

“I did not carry any placard against Jonathan. What we did was a march against corruption,” Adeboye said.

Watch the Facebook video of Pastor Adeboye addressing the claim here:

Reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Cheche Kalu Cheche stated:

"Sir, can we stage another prayer walk today? Things are a lot worse than they were during Jonathan."

FullofGrace AndBlessed wrote:

"Baba, that protest was against insecurity. It's not a bad thing to protest against insecurity but now that Insecurity is worse, may God help us to see another prayer walk at that level. Again Donald Trump did not go to sleep after giving the instructions, he was on his desk watching the action to be sure it was carried out as he said."

Chima Roke

"In October 2010, Pastor Adeboye petitioned President Goodluck Jonathan over the increasing cases of kidnapping and insecurity in the country. Then RCCG announced plans to collect signatures nationwide for a proposed one-million-man protest to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation. Now that both security situation and every other thing in Nigeria has worsened, baba no gree talk again, it's well"

Pastor Adeboye says what was staged was a prayer walk. Photo: @pastoradeboye/IG.

Source: Instagram

Profile of RCCG pastor sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor J.F. Odesola, RCCG Assistant General Overseer, went viral after showing off his academic record that included six PhDs, four master’s degrees and three bachelor’s degrees.

His qualifications span more than nine institutions and a range of fields, but the claims sparked debate online, with some people asking how one person could earn so many degrees.

Source: Legit.ng