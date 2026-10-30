Apostle Harrison Ayintete's legal team sent a cease and desist letter to blogger Tunde Ednut over an alleged defamatory Instagram post

The dispute started after Tunde Ednut shared a video of the cleric discussing Tiwa Savage's leaked tape, which the apostle said misrepresented his words

Tunde Ednut fired back at the cleric after the letter went public, telling him to repent and taunting him

Apostle Harrison Ayintete has taken legal action against popular blogger Tunde Ednut, publicly sharing a cease and desist letter addressed to the social media personality on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The cleric, posting to his Instagram page revealed that his legal team had sent the formal letter to Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as Tunde Ednut, via email and Instagram direct message.

Apostle Harrison Ayintete shares what he will do to Tunde Ednut over defamatory post online. Photo credit@apostleharrisoinayintele/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

The letter, dated 29 October 2026, accused the blogger of publishing a defamatory post on his mazitundeednut's Instagram account, which commands approximately 5.3 million followers, on or around 28 October 2026.

Harrison Ayintele: What sparked the legal dispute

The conflict began after Tunde Ednut shared a video of Apostle Ayintete in which the cleric spoke about Tiwa Savage's leaked tape.

Tunde Ednut fires back at Apostle Harrison Ayintele over defamation as his fan takes sides. Photo credit@tundeednut

Source: Instagram

The apostle's camp argued that the caption accompanying the post falsely attributed statements to him, amounting to libel.

In his Instagram caption, Apostle Ayintete acknowledged that the blogger had taken down the post following pressure from his lawyers, but issued a firm warning to others in the media space.

He wrote:

"You did the right thing by removing the defamation against me at the request of my legal team. Please desist from misrepresenting my thoughts going forward. This is also to other media agencies, please note that we will have our day in court if you misrepresent my words. Gone are the days of banters, now we do it the legal way."

Tunde Ednut fires back at cleric

Tunde Ednut, however, was not willing to let the matter rest quietly. Shortly after the apostle's post circulated online, the blogger clapped back sharply, writing:

"YOU DEY CRASE! GOD OF MAN!!! You better repent. Your followers will soon know the real you."

Here is the Instagram post made by the cleric as he takes action against Tunde Ednut:

Fans react to Apostle Ayintete's legal move

The cleric's decision to go the legal route drew strong reactions from followers online.

@cassy.cuisine wrote:

"This is good, well done Papa."

@cargadgets22 reacted:

"E pepper tunde ednut "

@duke_godswill86 commented:

"Solid stuff. Well done Apostle sir."

@switseun said:

"I love this! Well done to your legal tea"

@ojimba.ambrose wrote:

"Well served @gadafitundeednut Be careful next time."

@gracetijesu commented:

"The way to go joor!!! These people too do abeg!!!! God bless you, AHA sir!."

@prime_cr73796 asked:

"Why no leave fight for God or your sakamanje God no get power again"

VDM gives Tunde Ednut huge cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM once against remembered his old friend and given him a gift ahead of his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the activist gave a cow and shared the picture of the cow he was giving to Ednut for his birthday.

Tunde Ednut was boldly written on the cow he showed off. VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship.

Source: Legit.ng