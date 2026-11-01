Covenant University Releases Newly Approved 2026/2027 School Fees for Nursing Science and Physiology
- Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering programmes across multiple colleges
- The fees for Nursing Science and Physiology under the College of Health Sciences were listed with separate rates for national and international students
- National students face fees ranging from N1.7 million to N4.6 million, while international students are charged between $7,401 and $10,850
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Covenant University has released its officially approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with the College of Health Sciences drawing particular attention for its fee structure covering Nursing Science and Physiology.
The university published the fees in an official document that breaks charges into three categories: National (in naira), International (in US dollars), and African Descent Foreign (also in US dollars).
Nursing Science, Physiology fees at Covenant University
For Covenant University students, below are the fees for Nursing Science and Physiology programme respectively:
Nursing Science: Nigerians are to pay N2,509,945. International students pay $9,500 (N12,757,530), while students of African descent with foreign nationality pay $4,250 (N5,707,316).
Physiology: Nigerians are to pay N1,900,005. International students pay $8,500 (N11,414,632), while students of African descent with foreign nationality pay $3,500 (N4,700,142).
The fee covers a comprehensive list of charges, including tuition, examinations, accommodation, sports, laboratory access, college dues, medical registration, field trips, ICT facility access, identity cards, EDS practicals, utilities, and matriculation costs.
Covenant University: What the fees cover
Covenant University, a private faith-based institution in Ota, Ogun State, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most structured universities in terms of policy and campus living. Its all-inclusive fee schedule reflects the university's residential model, where students must live on campus and have access to a range of facilities throughout the academic year.
The release of the 2026/2027 fee schedule comes as the cost of private university education in Nigeria remains a public conversation, particularly as families weigh the value of structured environments against rising living costs across the country.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Covenant University graduate recounted the self-doubt she battled despite earning a first-class degree.
Redeemer's University offers 4-instalment fee payment plan
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer's University announced a four-instalment fee payment plan, allowing students to spread their fees across the academic year.
The university says it has kept its fees unchanged despite rising costs, while its plan asks students to pay 30% at resumption and the rest in three instalments.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng