Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering programmes across multiple colleges

The fees for Nursing Science and Physiology under the College of Health Sciences were listed with separate rates for national and international students

National students face fees ranging from N1.7 million to N4.6 million, while international students are charged between $7,401 and $10,850

Covenant University has released its officially approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with the College of Health Sciences drawing particular attention for its fee structure covering Nursing Science and Physiology.

The university published the fees in an official document that breaks charges into three categories: National (in naira), International (in US dollars), and African Descent Foreign (also in US dollars).

Covenant University drops the newly approved 2026/2027 school fees. Photo credit: Oyedepo, Covenant University

Source: UGC

Nursing Science, Physiology fees at Covenant University

For Covenant University students, below are the fees for Nursing Science and Physiology programme respectively:

Nursing Science: Nigerians are to pay N2,509,945. International students pay $9,500 (N12,757,530), while students of African descent with foreign nationality pay $4,250 (N5,707,316).

Physiology: Nigerians are to pay N1,900,005. International students pay $8,500 (N11,414,632), while students of African descent with foreign nationality pay $3,500 (N4,700,142).

The fee covers a comprehensive list of charges, including tuition, examinations, accommodation, sports, laboratory access, college dues, medical registration, field trips, ICT facility access, identity cards, EDS practicals, utilities, and matriculation costs.

Covenant University: What the fees cover

Covenant University, a private faith-based institution in Ota, Ogun State, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most structured universities in terms of policy and campus living. Its all-inclusive fee schedule reflects the university's residential model, where students must live on campus and have access to a range of facilities throughout the academic year.

The release of the 2026/2027 fee schedule comes as the cost of private university education in Nigeria remains a public conversation, particularly as families weigh the value of structured environments against rising living costs across the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Covenant University graduate recounted the self-doubt she battled despite earning a first-class degree.

Redeemer's University offers 4-instalment fee payment plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer's University announced a four-instalment fee payment plan, allowing students to spread their fees across the academic year.

The university says it has kept its fees unchanged despite rising costs, while its plan asks students to pay 30% at resumption and the rest in three instalments.

Source: Legit.ng