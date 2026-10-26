A video of Jarvis' younger sister went viral after Peller's past confession about crushing on her resurfaced online

Peller reportedly admitted in a London interview that he initially had feelings for Jarvis' sister before pursuing Jarvis

Jarvis herself once revealed she first spotted Peller on TikTok Live where he was trying to woo her younger sister

A fresh wave of online buzz has surrounded popular Nigerian content creator Peller and his wife Jarvis after a video showing Jarvis' younger sister surfaced on Instagram, giving many fans their first proper look at the lady who was apparently Peller's original love interest.

The renewed attention stems from a confession Peller made during an interview with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London, where he openly admitted that his feelings were initially directed at Jarvis' younger sister rather than Jarvis herself.

Peller once had a crush on Jarvis’ younger sister, and a new clip sparks reactions. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In his own words from the clip:

"I said I like her. It's not even her, I said I like her. I said I like her younger sister to get to her."

Adding more context to the story, Jarvis had previously recounted how the two first crossed paths. According to her, she stumbled upon Peller during a TikTok livestream where he was actively trying to toast her younger sister.

The full exchange in the video also captures Jarvis confirming: "Yes! I met Peller on livestream. He was wooing my sister."

The video, which combines a selfie-style indoor clip with panel discussion footage, was posted with the caption "Peller's first crush 😂🤣" and exploded online on 25 October 2026.

Watch the viral video that set social media ablaze:

Jarvis' sister spurs reactions from fans

Fans could not resist the humour of the situation, and the comment section quickly filled up with jokes and playful observations.

Users were particularly tickled by the resemblance many noticed between Jarvis' sister and another well-known face online.

agm_gadgets_ wrote:

"Omo am seeing Jojooflagos face here o," a sentiment echoed by **oliver_of_lagos** who commented, "This girl resemble @jojooflele ooooo😮😮😮😮."

Others took the comedy even further.

bcoal14 quipped:

"Peller still like the sister na why he dey insist to be her father and give her husband 😂😂😂😂,"

while exprintt_blog simply declared:

"Peller omo werey, he one do two sisters 😂." Not to be outdone."

mummygiohusseinvblogbackuppage offered a tongue-in-cheek solution:

"He can marry both sisters problem no dey there walahi."

gift33934 summed up what many were thinking:

"Meaning say peller actually nor wan leave Jarvis bcus of her sister 😂😂😂😂."

roshmotors delivered perhaps the sharpest dig of all, telling Jarvis:

"You collect your sister husband."

Jarvis speaks about protecting her marriage to Peller while maintaining boundaries with her family members. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng