Actress Kidbaby has shared how she worked in a bar in 2022 to raise money for her Higher National Diploma (HND) programme

The actress said her family's financial situation changed drastically after her father was involved in a serious accident in 2010

Kidbaby recounted her childhood struggles and explained how she found creative fulfilment in acting, storytelling and content creation

Nigerian actress and TikToker Salman Olamide, popularly known as Kidbaby, has shared an emotional account of the sacrifices she made to pursue her education.

The actress disclosed that she worked in a bar in 2022 while struggling to raise money for her Higher National Diploma (HND) programme.

Kidbaby raised money for school by working in a bar. Photos: @kidbaby01/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kidbaby opened up about her experience during an appearance on Barricades Live with Adewunmi, a podcast hosted by fellow TikToker Wunmi Star, on Thursday and reported by The PUNCH.

Kidbaby speaks about working in a bar

Recalling the difficult period, the actress explained that she had to find a way to finance her education when money became a challenge.

"Back in 2022, I was struggling to raise money for my HND programme, so I worked in a bar to finance my education," she said.

Her account offered a glimpse into the sacrifices she made to continue her academic journey despite financial difficulties.

But her challenges did not begin in 2022. Kidbaby also traced her family's struggles to an incident that changed their lives years earlier.

Kidbaby recounts how father's accident changed family

According to the actress, her family was previously financially comfortable, and she attended what she described as a big school.

However, everything changed after her father was involved in a serious accident in 2010.

"I was born into a very educated and Islamic household. Growing up was not very easy for me because we lost a lot when my dad was involved in a serious accident back in 2010," she said.

Kidbaby explained that the incident marked a difficult turning point for the family.

Kidbaby says her family went into financial difficulty after her dad's accident. Photo: @kidbaby01/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng