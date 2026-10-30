Claims circulating on social media suggest veteran Nollywood comic actor Okunnu purchased a 2026 Range Rover while living in Canada

A video of the actor alongside the black luxury SUV sparked widespread positive reactions from fans online

Okunnu's own Instagram caption from October 29 raises questions about whether the car is actually his

A video making rounds on X and Instagram on October 29, 2026, shows veteran Yoruba Nollywood comic actor Wale Akorede, widely known as Okunnu, with a black 2026 Range Rover in Canada.

The footage quickly sparked claims that the long-serving entertainer had acquired the luxury SUV.

Yoruba Nollywood actor Okunnu features in a viral Canada video that sparks reports of his alleged 2026 Range Rover purchase. Photo: okunnu_1

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Okunnu walks around the vehicle, opens its doors, and settles inside to show off the white interior and its features.

He closes with a Yoruba statement, “Olorun lo se, kokin se owo ajo”, that translates to:

"God made it possible, and it did not come from thrift or savings contributions."

Online reactions to the video were largely warm, with many viewers expressing delight at seeing a well-loved comic figure appearing to thrive abroad and praising his contributions to Yoruba Nollywood over the years.

Watch Okunnu's clip that sparked the rumours in the X video below:

What Okunnu's Instagram post actually said

The same footage was uploaded to Okunnu's Instagram page on October 29, but the caption told a slightly different story.

He wrote:

"Canada lifestyle with my people @starboytemidayo @maplebyautos 😀 🇨🇦 Subscribe to Okunntv to watch Okunnu in Canada. Dropped today ❤️❤️❤️."

The caption notably tags an auto-related account, @maplebyautos, alongside a personal associate.

This framing positions the video as lifestyle or promotional content connected to his Canada-based activities rather than a straightforward personal purchase announcement.

Nollywood actor Wale Akorede explores a black Range Rover SUV in Canada amid online claims about his latest luxury car acquisition. Photo: okunnu_1

Source: Instagram

What remains unconfirmed

No independent confirmation, official documentation, or direct statement from Okunnu declaring personal ownership of the 2026 model has surfaced beyond the video itself and its Instagram presentation.

The content is consistent with promotional or lifestyle footage, and no verifiable record establishes that the vehicle belongs to the actor.

Okunnu, celebrated for his versatile comic performances across numerous Yoruba films, reunited with his wife and children in Canada in 2025 after eight years apart.

He has since been sharing regular updates about his life in the country.

At the time of writing, the question of whether Okunnu personally owns the 2026 Range Rover remains unconfirmed by the actor himself.

Check out Okunnu's Instagram post below:

Okunnu's family photos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family photos of Okunnu trended online.

The pictures of the actor's children and their transformation abroad left many fans gushing.

Some of the fans picked their favourites from the actor's amazingly cute children as they shot their shots.

Source: Legit.ng