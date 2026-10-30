The United Kingdom Home Office opened applications for two new safe and legal routes for refugees on October 29, 2026

Charities can now apply to sponsor refugees through the Named Community Sponsorship and Refugee Study routes under the new scheme

Sponsors under the programme will be required to provide housing, help with integration, and employment support for arriving refugees

The UK Home Office announced on Wednesday, October 29, 2026, that charities can begin applying to sponsor refugees through two newly launched routes: the Named Community Sponsorship scheme and the Refugee Study route.

Both routes form part of the government's efforts to provide safe and legal pathways into the United Kingdom for refugees.

UK announces new refugee sponsorship and study routes. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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The Named Community Sponsorship scheme is capped, meaning a limit applies to the number of refugees who can arrive through it.

UK: What sponsors must provide

Organisations that successfully apply to sponsor refugees under the new scheme will be required to arrange accommodation for those they bring over.

Beyond housing, sponsors must also support arrivals in settling into their communities and assist them in finding employment.

The Home Office said the first refugees are expected to arrive through these routes in autumn 2027.

UK: Refugee Study route

Alongside the sponsorship scheme, the Refugee Study route gives refugees a pathway to pursue education in the UK through a structured and regulated channel.

Both routes are designed to operate within a controlled framework, with charities rather than individuals or private companies serving as the primary sponsors.

The Home Office did not specify the total number of refugees that would be admitted under the capped Named Community Sponsorship route or outline the criteria charities must meet to qualify as sponsors.

Legit.ng reported that the UK has set a new English language requirement for the Skilled Worker visa from 2027.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK shared 25 jobs that qualify for a lower salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa.

UK shares option available after Skilled Worker visa rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained what applicants can do next after their Skilled Worker visa application was refused.

According to the UK immigration rules for Skilled Workers, a decision-maker will only approve an application when every suitability and eligibility requirement has been fully satisfied.

If any of those conditions are not met, the application will be refused.

Source: Legit.ng