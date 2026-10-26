The Emmy Award-winning voice artist behind some of the most beloved Looney Tunes characters has passed away

Bauza had recently lent his voice to a major animated summer release and was riding a wave of career success

His family confirmed the death was sudden, with a medical cause later revealed by entertainment media

Eric Bauza, the celebrated voice actor who breathed life into iconic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, has died at the age of 46.

His family confirmed the news in a statement posted to Instagram, describing his passing as sudden.

Beloved cartoon voice actor Eric Bauza reportedly dies at 46. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Variety has reported that the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and that Bauza died at his home on Sunday.

Born in Ontario and of Filipino descent, Bauza grew up deeply devoted to the Looney Tunes franchise, teaching himself the voices as a child long before he ever stepped into a professional recording booth.

In a 2021 interview with NBC News, he reflected on the universal appeal of the cartoons he had come to represent. "Looney Tunes transcends all languages and all cultures," he said. "It doesn't matter what part of the planet you're from. You get the comedy."

His career reached remarkable heights in recent years. In 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, he voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn, later reprising those roles alongside Road Runner in Coyote vs. Acme, one of the animated highlights of this past summer.

He also voiced the Toad General in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which ranks among the fifth highest-grossing films internationally this year.

Eric Bauza’s reported passing at 46 sends shockwaves through animation circles: Gettty Images

Source: Instagram

Between 2022 and 2025, Bauza claimed three Emmy awards for outstanding voice performance across multiple television series, cementing his reputation as one of the finest voice actors of his generation.

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, paid tribute in a statement carried by the Hollywood Reporter.

"Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world," Dungey said. "He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the" greatest honours of his career.

Bauza is survived by his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng