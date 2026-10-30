Kuwait's Ministry of Interior published official tourist visa instructions covering entry type, duration of stay, and applicable fees

The tourist visa costs just 3 Kuwaiti Dinars, though the fee may differ based on the applicant's nationality

Travellers are allowed a single entry into Kuwait, with the visa valid for one month from the date it is issued

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has published official tourist visa instructions that set out everything foreign nationals need to know before submitting an application, from how long they can stay to how much the visa will cost.

The details are available on the Kuwait Ministry of Interior's official tourist visa portal, giving prospective visitors a clear picture of what to expect when planning a trip to the Gulf country.

Kuwait mentions the fees attached to its tourist visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kuwait tourist visa: What you need to know

The tourist visa is valid for one month from the date it is issued, meaning travellers must enter Kuwait within that window or risk the visa expiring before use.

Only a single entry is permitted under this visa category, so visitors who leave Kuwait after entering cannot re-enter on the same document.

Once inside the country, however, visitors enjoy a generous allowance of up to three months from their date of arrival. That distinction between visa validity and permitted duration of stay is an important one, as the two figures are not the same.

Kuwait: Fees and what they cover

The standard tourist visa fee is set at 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (N12,977). At current exchange rates, that figure is modest compared to visa costs in many other countries. The authorities note, however, that fees may vary depending on the nationality of the applicant, so travellers are advised to confirm the exact amount applicable to their passport before applying.

Kuwait has not been among the most frequently discussed destinations in conversations about Gulf travel, but its straightforward fee structure and relatively long permitted stay may attract growing interest, particularly from Nigerian travellers exploring Gulf countries as an alternative to more expensive destinations in Europe or North America.

See the full official tourist visa instructions on the Kuwait Ministry of Interior website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar announced four conditions citizens of 43 countries must meet before applying for visa on arrival.

Qatar: Visa types to get on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced nine visa categories that eligible foreign travellers can obtain on arrival at the airport, including options for tourists, business visitors, seafarers and GCC-linked residents.

The list also includes a visa for newborn babies and a shared tourist visa for visitors from 33 countries, giving travellers several ways to enter without applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng