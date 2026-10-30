The Nigerian Communications Commission introduced a Device Checker Platform that lets consumers confirm whether a mobile phone has received regulatory approval.

The NCC also rolled out a separate IMEI scanning app for authorised industry operators to submit device data to the commission's database.

The regulator clarified that the verification platform cannot access personal messages, photos, contacts or any private content stored on a device.

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced new tools to curb the circulation of counterfeit, cloned and unapproved mobile phones across Nigerian telecommunications networks.

Tunji Jimoh, Director of the NCC Lagos Zonal Office, announced the development at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, October 29. He said the measures were necessary as the rapid expansion of Nigeria's digital economy increased the need for stronger oversight of communications equipment.

NCC Launches Device Checker Platform to Help Nigerians Spot Fake, Cloned Phones

Source: Getty Images

Jimoh said:

"As Nigeria's digital economy continues to expand, it is important that devices connected to our networks comply with established technical and regulatory standardS."

How the NCC device checker works

The commission's new Device Checker Platform allows consumers to confirm whether a mobile phone or other SIM-enabled device has received the required regulatory approval before purchase.

The tool is accessible through the NCC website at www.ncc.gov.ng/devicechecker.

To use the platform, consumers need their device's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a unique 15-digit code assigned to every mobile handset. The number can be retrieved by dialling *#06# on a phone.

Alongside the consumer-facing platform, the NCC has developed a separate application that allows authorised industry operators to scan IMEI numbers and upload device details directly to the commission's database, Vangaurd reports.

The initiative forms part of the NCC's broader equipment approval framework. Under Section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers must obtain regulatory type approval before applicable equipment is sold or used in Nigeria.

The commission has also published a Type Approval and Device Verification Guide to help importers, distributors and retailers understand the requirements.

NCC says platform cannot access private data

Jimoh also addressed concerns that the new system could be used to monitor phone owners or retrieve personal information from their devices.

He said:

"The Device Checker Platform is not a surveillance tool. It does not access personal data, messages, photographs, contacts, financial information, or any other private content stored on a device."

Punch reports that the NCC's wider Device Management System can also help identify illegally imported phones and devices that do not meet technical standards.

NCC moves to strengthen consumer protection through its new device verification platform. Photo: NCC

Source: Getty Images

It supports the blocking of stolen devices across Nigerian mobile networks. However, Jimoh clarified that the system does not disclose a device's location or guarantee its recovery.

The commission said it had been conducting awareness campaigns with importers and telecommunications operators in Lagos and other states. It also reported progress in licensing device dealers in Kano State.

The NCC advised consumers to purchase phones from reputable dealers and verify their regulatory status before making payments.

Businesses involved in importing and selling communications equipment were also urged to comply with type approval requirements.

Consumers and businesses seeking assistance can contact the commission through its toll-free helpline on 315.

NCC announces compensation to telecom subscribers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that 75 million telecommunications subscribers across Nigeria received compensation for poor network service delivery, as regulators step up pressure on operators to meet quality standards.

He said the commission was intensifying efforts to hold operators accountable for service delivery.

Separately, nearly three million subscribers received refunds for failed airtime and data purchases, while operators carried out more than 6,500 network interventions in 2026, covering equipment upgrades, new site deployments and capacity expansion in high-demand areas.

Source: Legit.ng