Bob Santo, who played the landlord at the heart of Efiewura, was the first major cast member the sitcom lost — and he died at the age of 67

Lucky Azasoo-Nkornoo became one of the youngest cast members to pass away, dying in May 2016 at just 27 years old

The most recent loss hit fans particularly hard, with Judge Koboo actor Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dying in October 2026 at the age of 51

For more than 20 years, Efiewura has kept Ghanaians laughing with its memorable characters, lively neighbourhood drama, and unforgettable comic moments.

Yet behind the sitcom's success is a heartbreaking roll call of stars whose deaths have left fans mourning the faces that helped make the show a household name.

Ghanaian TV series Efiewura loses eight actors, including Kwame Dzokoto. Credit: @kwamedzokoto, Mercy Little Smith (Facebook)

Source: Instagram

Here are eight beloved Efiewura actors who are no longer with us.

1. Bob Santo (John Evans Bosompem)

The first major loss struck early. In May 2002, John Evans Bosompem, widely known as Bob Santo, died after an illness at the age of 67.

He played the landlord around whom much of the show's story revolved. At the time, Efiewura was still building its audience, making his passing an especially painful blow.

Long before the sitcom arrived, Santo had already carved out a place as one of the pioneers of Ghanaian television comedy.

2. Araba Stamp (Margaret Quainoo)

Few characters could stir up gossip quite like Araba Stamp.

Margaret Quainoo, the actress behind the role, passed away on July 12, 2006, aged 70. Her acting career stretched back decades, with appearances in classic Ghanaian productions, including the 1960s film I Told You So.

Her witty delivery and sharp-tongued character made her one of the most memorable personalities in the Efiewura neighbourhood.

3. Akoto (Michael Moncar)

Michael Moncar's death shook both television and film audiences across Ghana.

The actor, who played Akoto, died on March 8, 2013, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a brief illness.

He was a familiar face on screens nationwide and had built a reputation that extended well beyond his role on Efiewura. His absence was deeply felt by colleagues and fans alike.

4. MC Flava Pounds (Lucky Azasoo Nkornoo)

His time on screen was short. His impact wasn't. Lucky Azasoo-Nkornoo died in May 2016 at just 27 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members the show lost.

He played the husband of Adwoa Smart's character and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his lively presence and natural comedic flair. Many viewers were stunned by the news of his passing.

5. Katawere (Ebenezer Donkor)

Later that same year, another familiar face was gone. Ebenezer Donkor, better known as Katawere, died on November 12, 2016, at the age of 78.

A respected actor with more than three decades in Kumawood, he brought a unique style to every scene he appeared in.

His unmistakable voice and playful exchanges remain cherished by fans who grew up watching the sitcom.

6. Bra Kofi (Kofi Agyiri)

Kofi Agyiri's character often found himself at the centre of romantic chaos.

The actor, known on screen as Bra Kofi, died on June 29, 2017, while undergoing treatment for a kidney condition. Viewers fondly remember his involvement in the humorous love triangle featuring Boatemaa and Yaa Baby.

He brought colour, charm, and plenty of laughs to the role.

7. Benyiwaa (Mercy Little Smith)

One of Efiewura's most beloved on-screen relationships lost half of its magic in 2024.

Mercy Little Smith, who portrayed Benyiwaa, died on December 17, 2024. Her character's marriage to Judge Koboo delivered many of the show's funniest and most heartwarming moments. For many fans, Benyiwaa felt like a member of the family.

8. Judge Koboo (Kwame Dzokoto)

Perhaps no loss has hit fans harder. Kwame Dzokoto, famous for his role as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on October 22, 2026, at the age of 51 after collapsing at a radio station.

Kwame Dzokoto, seven other Efiewura stars whose passing saddened Ghanaian viewers. Credit: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

As one of the show's central figures, he helped shape the identity of Efiewura and remained one of its most recognisable faces for years.

His sudden death marked a deeply emotional moment for viewers who had followed the sitcom across generations.

For countless Ghanaians, Efiewura was more than just a comedy series. It was a weekly companion filled with characters who felt real, familiar, and close to home.

Though these eight stars are gone, the laughter, memories, and performances they left behind continue to live on through one of Ghana's most treasured television productions.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng