VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram story channel to respond after Zlatan Ibile's song referencing him climbed to the top of Apple Music Nigeria

Zlatan's track Inferno, featuring Peruzzi and Shoday, also topped the Nigerian iTunes chart and hit number 1 in Sierra Leone

VDM had earlier mocked Zlatan's music rollout, sarcastically daring the song to stay at number 1 for a full month

VeryDarkMan (VDM) has broken his silence after Zlatan Ibile's diss track "INFERNO" rocketed to the top of the Apple Music Nigeria chart, and his response is every bit as unfiltered as fans expected.

Zlatan Ibile’s diss track against VDM sparks reactions after hitting number one. Credit: @verydarkman, @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The online critic and activist took to his Instagram story channel to acknowledge the chart achievement in his own signature style, mixing mockery with braggadocio. In his post, VDM wrote:

"Thear say the song done reach top 1 for Apple, Never knew a song about vincent m@stvrbating will be streamed this much,so as them dey listen dem go dey wait for the part where vincent dey stroke him gbola,dem go dey imagine how my hand dey go up and down my gbola, because when you sing you imagine, and as most of una done watch my leak video UNA GO IMAGINE AM WELL, zlatan watch my leak video to the point when the thing appear for him lyrics......gbola of grace,nggas be imagining my Din their mouth as they sing inferno,LOVE IT (Like i said E go pain me if that song no stay for apple NO1 for a whole 1 month with all the forced PR) vdm dik lovers see ya later i got businesses to run and cases to handle"

How Zlatan and VDM's beef reignited

The friction between the two dates back to the aftermath of late singer Mohbad's death, during which VDM publicly pressured Zlatan and other music industry figures to speak out.

Things escalated when Zlatan released "INFERNO," featuring Peruzzi and Shoday, which included the lyric:

"I no be Vincent, I no fit [expletive]." Listeners immediately linked "Vincent" to VDM's real first name and his past controversies.

Before the song charted, VDM had already swung back. In an earlier video and social media post, he accused Zlatan of using his high-profile wedding as a promotional stunt for an album that he claimed flopped, saying:

"Person wey do a whole wedding because he won promote him album, album no blow, wedding no blow." He had sarcastically challenged the song to hold the number 1 spot for an entire month, dismissing the online buzz as "forced PR."

Despite that challenge, the track wasted little time climbing the charts, topping the Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs chart, claiming the number 1 spot on the Nigerian iTunes chart, and also hitting the top position in Sierra Leone.

See VDM's Instagram response below:

History of Zlatan and VDM online feud

The bad blood between the two goes back to the aftermath of late singer Mohbad's death. VDM had publicly and aggressively pressured Zlatan to speak up about what he knew, releasing alleged audio recordings and accusing the rapper of being a key witness who was choosing silence over truth.

He issued ultimatums and dragged Zlatan repeatedly online, insisting the musician had vital information he was hiding from the public.

Zlatan never publicly responded at the time. It now appears fans believe he has found a different way to answer.

Social media erupts as Zlatan Ibile’s song aimed at VDM claims number one spot. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Fans react to VDM's response

Nigerians on social media had plenty to say about VDM's reply:

@morgan_dmw wrote:

"Insult fit expire, but hit song go live for generations! 💯🤣🔥🤞🏿"

@pweetyasorockdiva commented:

"Damage control 😂😂😂😂😂Vincent go masterbattte"

@sir_arizona14 said:

"Na time to give Vincent bucket 🪣"

@donpero_441 reacted:

"This one pain VDM 😂 he nor know waiting him wan write again 😂 just one reply 😂"

@dj_uwiz wrote:

"This one nah kindergarten gaslighting be this😂 up your game"

@smilingofficial_ added:

"He pain the wherey 😂😂😂say the song reach no1 oloriburuku somebody very soon Nigeria's go clock you 😂😂😂"

Source: Legit.ng