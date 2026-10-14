Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, who also held the Beauty Queen South South 2020 title, passed away on 13th October

The young actress had been battling kidney failure before her death, leaving colleagues and fans in shock

Fans and friends have taken to social media to mourn Tenia Abraham, with many struggling to accept the news

Nollywood has lost one of its young stars. Actress Tenia Abraham, who was also crowned Beauty Queen South South 2020, died on 13th October following a battle with kidney failure.

Abraham was known within the Nigerian film industry for her energetic performances and her achievements in the beauty pageant world.

Reactions as Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, beauty queen South South 2020, dies of kidney failure. Photo credit@teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

The combination of her acting career and her regional title made her a recognisable figure among fans of Nollywood and entertainment circles in the South-South region.

Tenia Abraham's death shakes Nollywood, fans

News of her passing has sent waves of grief through the Nigerian entertainment community.

Fans pen tribute for late Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham after her demise. Photo credit@teniabraham

Source: Instagram

Colleagues, fans, and well-wishers have expressed their condolences since the announcement broke, with many finding it difficult to process the loss of such a young talent. They asked questions in the comment section of her post as they also prayed for her family.

Here is the Instagram post about the late actress and what happened before her unfortunate demise:

Fans react to the sad news

The reactions across social media reflected genuine heartbreak and disbelief. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

@themahabakars wrote:

"Too hard to believe this my friend."

@blessedbless59 commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. Th is is so sad, such a young talent"

@rolmay96 reacted:

"Ooooooo ah.Th is getting too much, Lord have mercy"

@Lilianlove said:

"Hope it is not true someone should please say something please"

@adetolani oni shared:

"This is so sad, young people are dying too much, Lord have mercy on us in this nation. I pray God console her family."

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about the death of comic actor Okemesi, as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng