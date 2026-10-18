Tenia Abraham Omenogor, a Nollywood actress and former Beauty Queen South South 2020 , passed away on October 13, 2026, aged 32

Her family confirmed she died after battling a kidney infection for several months, leaving colleagues and fans heartbroken

The actress was laid to rest on October 17 at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, bringing her final journey to a close

Nollywood has lost another of its own. Tenia Abraham Omenogor, actress and reigning Beauty Queen South South 2020, was buried on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja. She was just 32 years old.

Her family announced her passing on Thursday, October 16, confirming that she died on October 13 following a prolonged battle with a kidney infection. The news hit her loved ones and admirers hard, arriving after what had already been months of worry over her deteriorating health.

Family and friends pay last respects to Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham. Credit: teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

Tenia was remembered by those who knew her as a woman full of warmth and energy, someone whose beauty extended well beyond the crowns she wore. A presence in the Nollywood community, her death at such a young age has reignited conversations about health and mortality among Nigerian entertainers.

The obituary shared on her page confirmed her burial at the Gudu Cemetery, offering grieving followers a final detail about where she now rests.

Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham’s passing left fans and colleagues grieving. Credit: teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

A post about Tenia Abraham's burial is below:

People react to Tenia's death

The news drew an outpouring of emotion across social media, with many pausing to reflect not just on her passing but on how often the industry has lost young talent. Read the comments from Facebook below:

Søm Mïê wrote:

"Nollywood actors need to pray for themselves because the rate of death Omo 🤦 it's not something to do away with."

Ugwu Nkasiobi Joy shared:

"This, indeed is a great loss, our beautiful entertainment industry what is up, may the good God protect all the souls of the Nollywood living, IJN. A.M.E.N."

Ekhator Eghosa commented:

"What a beautiful lady, may she find peace in the Lord's bossom."

Oluwabukolami Nancy-Kristabel Ikhatua wrote:

"We're visitors on this earth and surely we will go to our home. Where will you be when the death comes like a thief in the night.... Vanity upon Vanity. Oluwa,maje ki fi ohun Aye yi ba Orun mi je.... RIP."

Comfort AI Tales simply said:

"Rest well."

Okiemute D Oyanz added:

"The way the young go now is very disturbing ooo. God abeg keep us till old age o."

Late Teni Abraham's last post trends after demise

Legit.ng also reported that Tenia Abraham’s final social media post from August resurfaced online following reports of her death, leaving fans emotional.

In the poignant post, the actress urged her followers to show love to one another, reminding them that people would eventually leave this world. Her words have since taken on a deeper meaning amid reports of her passing.

Source: Legit.ng