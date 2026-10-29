Kim Kardashian opened up about her oesophagitis diagnosis during the latest episode of The Kardashians

The 46-year-old reality star kept her health struggles private, connecting them to a deeply personal family tragedy

A preview of the next episode hints that Kim may need to undergo surgery for the condition

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on why she chose to keep her oesophagitis diagnosis away from the public eye, and the reason is deeply personal.

The 46-year-old businesswoman addressed her health scare during a recent episode of The Kardashians, revealing that the diagnosis triggered painful memories tied to the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s oesophagitis diagnosis raises fears—and the possibility of surgery. Credit: Kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

It would be recalled that Robert passed away from oesophageal cancer in 2003, just months after receiving his diagnosis.

She disclosed:

"I've seen a couple of doctors, and it's been heavy on my mind lately. I haven't really told too many people about this just because I think it's something that really hits home for me."

She went on to explain the emotional weight behind her silence:

"I just don't really want to go there with my dad having passed away from oesophagus cancer."

Kim Kardashian's Health Concerns

Despite the frightening ordeal, Kim said she remains hopeful that her condition can be managed without more drastic measures.

"Hopefully I can just take medication, and this will go away. But I just don't know what's gonna happen," the mother of four admitted.

However, a preview clip from the next episode suggests that things may not be so straightforward, hinting that surgery could be on the table for the reality star.

“The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had,” She stated.

The timing of this revelation is also notable. It comes roughly a year after Kim disclosed that doctors had found a small anēurysm in her brain, a discovery that prompted her to urge her followers to prioritise their health.

"It's just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth, and you have to be careful with everything that you do," she said at the time.

The back-to-back health disclosures have cast an unexpectedly serious light on one of entertainment's most high-profile figures, with Kim using her platform to encourage greater awareness around routine health checks.

Kim Kardashian’s health scare brings her father’s death back into focus. Credit: Kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kardashian's Health Stirs Concerns on Social Media

@HARATIOLAB45 wrote:

"I was given Pharyngitis. Like swallowing glass. It’s a swollen soar throat."

@Janedoe17plus penned:

"Bulimia from eating disorders."

@LadyLavender567 added:

"If left untreated, can cause cancer." But I'm sure she will get treatment, no? So why the dramatics from them?

@Ellen_Lee3 opined:

"Robert Kardashian had esophageal cancer. The two are distinctly different. My mum died of it in 1995, and never had esophagitis"

@Climate_Inform wrote:

"Money can‘t buy everything. Wishing her good health care and a good recovery (if possible)."

Kim Kardashian Links Up With Ex-Husband Kanye West

Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended their daughter North’s first headline show in Chicago, where they watched from opposite sides of the theatre.

North performed all six tracks from her debut EP, including an unreleased song sampling her father’s music, while the couple’s distance at the venue had fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng