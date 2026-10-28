Nigeria’s domestic cooking gas supply rose by 17.78% to 4.5 million litres daily in September 2026, up from 3.7 million litres in September 2025

Despite the increase, the price of cooking gas climbed by 7.14% to N1,400 per kilogram in October from N1,300 in September

Industry leaders called for more investment and government support to boost production, improve distribution and make cooking gas more affordable

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s domestic supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, increased by 17.78% year-on-year in September 2026, but consumers faced higher prices in October.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), obtained by Vanguard, showed that daily domestic supply climbed to 4.5 million litres in September 2026 from 3.7 million litres in the corresponding period of 2025.

Cooking Gas Price: Nigerians Face Fresh Increase as Cost Hits N1,400 per Kg

Source: UGC

The figure also represented a 33.33% increase from the 3.375 million litres supplied daily in August 2026.

Despite the improvement in supply, the price of cooking gas rose by 7.14% to N1,400 per kilogram in October from N1,300 in September.

Local production drives cooking gas supply growth

Former National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Oladapo Olatunbosun, attributed the increase in supply to improved domestic production.

However, he stressed that more investment and government support would be needed to sustain the growth and prevent shortages.

Olatunbosun urged the government to encourage indigenous operators and support major domestic producers, including Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to increase output and improve stability in the energy market.

He added that expanding investment in LPG production and distribution would improve availability and help supply more communities.

According to him, the market has considerable growth potential, but stakeholders must work together to develop the sector and ensure consumers have access to the product.

Higher supply may not lower cooking gas prices

National President of the Oil and Gas Services Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), Mazi Colman Obasi, also welcomed the increase in domestic LPG supply but said the benefits must translate into better access and more affordable prices for consumers.

He noted that rising supply alone would not automatically lead to lower retail prices.

Obasi explained that transportation, logistics, foreign exchange movements and other operating expenses could continue to influence the amount consumers pay for cooking gas.

He stressed that an efficient distribution network was necessary to ensure additional supplies reach households and businesses.

Investment needed to improve affordability

Obasi said improved availability and affordability would be important in encouraging more Nigerian households to adopt LPG for cooking.

He maintained that the impact of higher domestic production should be measured by whether consumers can access the product more easily and at reasonable prices.

Cooking Gas Price: Nigerians Face Fresh Increase as Cost Hits N1,400 per Kg

Source: UGC

Both industry leaders called for increased investment in production and distribution to support the growth of Nigeria’s LPG market.

Their comments come as cooking gas prices continue to put pressure on household budgets, highlighting the need to ensure that rising domestic supply translates into tangible benefits for consumers.

Source: Legit.ng