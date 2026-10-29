A Nigerian man resigned his job in 2020 with no backup plan and turned to a 3-day fast and prayer during the Covid pandemic

After praying on the third day, he received three job offers almost immediately and accepted the one he believed God had chosen for him

One month into the new role, his MD revealed a startling reason why Haastrup got the job over the original candidate

A Nigerian man has gone viral after resharing a remarkable testimony about how he landed a new job during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, a story that has resurfaced following the Halleluyah Challenge hosted by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey.

Writing on X on 28 October 2026, @Row_Haastrup explained that he resigned from his job in 2020 without any other position lined up. Rather than immediately searching for work, he committed to a three-day fast and turned to prayer, drawing guidance from the biblical book of Esther. By the third day, he focused specifically on Esther chapter six, which recounts how a diverted promotion was eventually restored to Mordecai. He said he prayed as though his life depended on it.

A man shares testimony after the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: @Row_Hasstrup/X

Source: UGC

Three job offers after one prayer session

What followed left him stunned. The moment his prayers ended, Haastrup received three separate job offers. After seeking further spiritual direction, he accepted the one he felt was meant for him and resumed the role within a short period.

It was not until a month into the job that the full story began to unfold. His Managing Director called him into his office and revealed that @Row_Haastrup had not been the company's original pick for the position. Another candidate had already been selected, and the offer letter had been typed and was ready to be sent out the very next morning.

MD's divine encounter changed everything

According to @Row_Haastrup, the MD described waking up in the middle of the night to what felt like a presence in his room. He heard Haastrup's full name called out clearly into his ears, jolted out of sleep, looked around, and found no one there. He was unable to fall back asleep for the rest of that night.

By morning, the MD had arrived at the office before the HR director and instructed her to redirect the offer to @Row_Haastrup instead. The HR director was reportedly taken aback and pressed him for an explanation, but he simply told her to carry out his instruction.

@Row_Haastrup wrote on his page:

"I listened to last night’s Halleluyah Challenge this morning…"

"And after listening to Pastor Emmanuel, I felt strongly compelled to share this my story again for the sake of those who have not read it before."

"In 2020, right in the middle of Covid, I resigned my job with nowhere to turn to."

"Then I took a 3-day fast & turned to God in prayers. God told me to use the book of Esther & on the 3rd day, I focused on Esther 6 where the kind could not sleep until the promotion belonging to Mordecai that was diverted in Esther 3:1 was restored to Him."

"I prayed earnestly like my life depended on it."

"Immediately after the prayers, I got 3 job offers. After praying, I choose the one God put in my heart was from Him to me."

"After 1 month of resuming the job, the MD called me into his office & said he has been watching me since I resumed cos something strange happened after my interview and they had selected someone else for the role, & even typed the other person’s offer letter."

"He said the night before the day they were to send the offer letter to the other guy, that while he was sleeping, he felt like a presence in His room in the middle of the night, and he heard my full name being called out into his ears. He jumped out of his sleep, looked around, saw no one & couldn’t sleep anymore for the rest of that night. That all that was in his mind was my full name."

"He made sure he got to the office before the HR so he could inform her before she even sits in her office that they should give the job to me. He said the HR Director was shocked & was asking what happened but he just told her to do what he had asked, and that was how I was given the job."

See @Row_Haastrup's original post that sparked the conversation below:

Man who resigned from work gets stranded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Francis Ushie, a former Nigerian banker said he gave up his job and paid two years’ rent in Canada to support his family’s relocation.

After his wife and four children arrived, Ushie says she blocked him and cut off contact with the children. He says he has faced homelessness in Lagos for nearly 13 years, but still hopes his children will one day hear his story.

Source: Legit.ng