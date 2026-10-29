Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced a flat THB450 (~US$13.50) entry fee for all foreign visitors, regardless of how they arrive

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the funds will go toward upgrading infrastructure and safety standards across the sector

The fee will roll out in two phases, with air travellers paying first before land and sea crossings are brought in about a year later

Thailand is planning to charge all foreign visitors a flat tourism fee of THB450 (approximately US$13.50, or about ₦20,900), scrapping an earlier proposal that had set different rates depending on how travellers entered the country.

The Government of Thailand Public Relations Department announced on August 17, 2026, that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing to hold a public hearing on the new fee.

Thailand plans a new fee for foreign tourists visiting the country. Photo credit: Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised proposal, the charge will apply uniformly to all modes of entry, whether by air, land, or sea.

The earlier version of the plan had proposed THB300 (~US$9, or about ₦13,950) for air arrivals and THB150 (~US$4.50, or about ₦6,975) for those coming in by land or sea.

Why Thailand is introducing the fee

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the revenue collected will fund upgrades to the country's tourism infrastructure and raise safety standards, reducing the sector's dependence on the national budget to finance development.

To avoid placing sudden pressure on border entry points, the fee will be introduced in two separate phases.

Air travellers will be the first to pay, with that phase beginning 180 days after the policy is officially published in Thailand's Royal Gazette. Land and sea travellers will follow roughly 360 days after Phase 1 gets underway.

The phased approach is particularly aimed at preventing congestion at busy crossings, including those along the Malaysian border.

According to the Thai government's Public Relations Department, the authorities are also considering a multiple-entry option for frequent land travellers, which would bundle a single payment with insurance coverage, for example, one payment covering a full month of entry rights.

Legit.ng reported that Thailand launched a new online system for foreigners applying for its 10-year residence visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had published the number of foreigners who were granted 10-year residence visas.

Thailand proposes visa-free entry for 3 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had proposed visa-free entry for three countries for 15 days.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed that his ministry has submitted a formal proposal to the Visa Policy Committee ahead of its scheduled meeting on November 9, 2026.

The proposal follows a formal complaint lodged by Emirates airline with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) over recurring passenger no-shows on its Mexico routes.

Source: Legit.ng