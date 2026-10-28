Former Italy international Marco Borriello named Victor Osimhen as a possible striker target for Juventus

Borriello praised the Super Eagles star's physical strength and his familiarity with Serie A football after his spell at Napoli

A reported clause in Osimhen's Galatasaray deal could block any potential move before the summer 2027 transfer window

Former Italy international Marco Borriello has put Victor Osimhen forward as a name Juventus should consider as the Turin club hunts for a world-class striker.

Borriello pointed to the Nigerian's proven pedigree in Italian football as a key factor in his suitability for Juventus.

Ex-player recommends Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Borriello said:

“I want a great number nine. Osimhen? Maybe. He's strong, he knows Serie A and Spalletti. But beyond Osimhen, we need a top-level striker.”

The endorsement adds fresh fuel to speculation surrounding the Super Eagles forward's future, with Juventus understood to be actively looking to strengthen their attack.

During his time at Napoli, Osimhen delivered some of the most prolific goalscoring performances the club had seen in years, scoring 76 goals and providing 18 assists across 133 appearances in all competitions.

His contribution played a central role in Napoli's Serie A title win during the 2022-2023 season, their first league triumph in 33 years.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year during that period, cementing his reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous centre-forwards.

Deal impossible before 2027

Despite the interest, a potential transfer to Juventus may not be straightforward. Reports suggest that Napoli inserted a specific clause into the agreement that sent Osimhen to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

As noted by Goal, the Turkish club will pay Napoli a penalty fee of €70 million if they sell the striker to a Serie A side before the summer 2027 transfer window closes.

The clause would essentially make any move back to Italy more expensive, potentially deterring clubs from pursuing a deal before that deadline and complicating Juventus' options in the shorter term.

Juventus’ earlier interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Juventus was interested in Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window of 2026 but had to withdraw from the deal.

The Italian Serie A club dropped their pursuit because of the financial cost, which includes his transfer fee and huge salary at Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng