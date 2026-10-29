• Bahrain's labour law places strict obligations on employers when a worker is injured during or because of their job

• Employers must report workplace accidents to police, the Ministry, and the Ministry of Health within 24 hours of learning about the incident

• Injured workers in Bahrain are entitled to full medical treatment, including medicines, transport, rehabilitation, and any equipment their doctor recommends

Bahrain's labour law sets out clear rules for how employers must respond when a worker is hurt on the job, covering both the obligation to report the incident and the duty to cover all costs tied to the worker's recovery.

Under the law, if a worker is injured in an accident that occurs during work or as a result of carrying out work duties, the employer must act immediately.

Bahrain labour law requires employers to report workplace injuries promptly and ensures workers receive full medical treatment and support. Photo credit: Bahrain

Source: Getty Images

The police station covering the area where the accident happened must be informed right away. In addition, both the relevant Ministry and the Ministry of Health must receive a report within 24 hours of the employer becoming aware of the incident.

What the accident report must contain

The report submitted by the employer cannot be vague. It must include the injured worker's full name, occupation, home address, and nationality.

The employer is also required to give a brief account of how the accident happened, what caused it, and what steps were taken to provide the worker with first aid or initial treatment.

Medical costs fall on the employer

Beyond reporting, Bahrain's labour law also protects the injured worker's right to medical care.

According to Article 87 of the law, an injured worker is entitled to receive treatment either at a government medical facility or at another suitable medical institution that the employer considers appropriate.

The employer bears the full financial burden of that treatment. This covers the cost of medicines, transportation to and from medical facilities, rehabilitation services, and any medical equipment or aids that the attending physician determines the worker needs.

The law makes no provision for the employer to pass any portion of these costs on to the worker. As long as the injury is linked to the job, the worker's treatment is the employer's responsibility from start to finish.

Power to reject collective employment contracts in Bahrain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain's Ministry of Labour has been granted the authority to challenge or decline to register collective employment contracts, under rules that set a firm 30-day window for the government to act after a contract is submitted.

Source: Legit.ng