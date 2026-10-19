Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo publicly questioned Apostle Arome Osayi over controversial claims of visiting heaven

Kanayo drew on core Christian theology to challenge the preacher's assertions, warning that believers were being spiritually misled

The actor's video sparked widespread reactions online amid weeks of controversy already surrounding Apostle Arome Osayi

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has waded into a brewing religious controversy, publicly calling out Apostle Arome Osayi over claims that the preacher has made regular visits to heaven.

In a video posted to his official Instagram page on October 19, 2026, the actor expressed serious alarm about unorthodox doctrines gaining momentum within contemporary Christian circles.

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo challenges Apostle Arome Osayi over his claims of visiting heaven. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Kanayo pointed to basic Christian teaching that Jesus Christ only ascended into heaven after his earthly death, to challenge how a living preacher like Apostle Arome Osayi could make similar claims without pushback from his congregation.

He said he was troubled not just by the claims themselves, but by the sight of church members reportedly applauding them.

The actor cautioned that many believers are walking into spiritual danger without realising it.

Kanayo calls for greater discernment

Kanayo was careful to frame his comments as a warning rather than an assault on Christianity.

He directed his message primarily at Nigerians and Africans, urging them to be more critical about the spiritual voices they choose to follow.

In his words:

"My dear friends and well-wishers all over the world, what is happening to the body of Christ? Who is taking over? A man who declares himself a pastor or prophet and tells people he's been to heaven, and members are still in that church. If you're a follower of Christ, what happened to Jesus? After his death, he died and then ascended into heaven. Pastor Arome is still alive and telling you people that he went to heaven, and then you have members who are there and clapping. Many people are going to hell with their eyes open. This is not okay for the body of Christ. There are a lot of lies being told. This is not an attack on the body of Christ, but Nigerians, especially Nigerians and Africans, beware of whose voice you are under. This is becoming so embarrassing. People must mind what they say as a doctrine. Thank you."

The actor's comments came amid weeks of controversy surrounding Apostle Arome Osayi, whose claims about frequent heavenly visits had already drawn criticism from fellow pastors and members of the public alike.

Watch Kanayo O Kanayo speak about Apostle Arome Osayi in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Kanayo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

@youngstoldman wrote:

"Pastor arome is still alive 😂😂😂😂😂😂 gat me 😂😂😂😂😂"

@jacobbuegar commented:

"One thing I really love about Legendary KOK is his Intelligence. Man is so brilliant and he speaks with wisdom. Exactly, be mindful with the voice you listen to. 🙌 Not everyone was called by God to be a pastor but some of them called themselves. 🙌"

@riyanxeally said:

"Thank yuh Sir for speaking the truth"

@chisomasanya reacted:

"Omo this won weak me !😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@nwoke_ji_obi added:

"One of them said he drank tea with God 😂😂😂"

Kanayo O. Kanayo expresses concern over Apostle Arome Osayi’s claims of visiting heaven and urges Nigerians to exercise discernment. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Kanayo sparks reactions with keys to success post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo ignited reactions online after sharing what he described as the three keys to success.

The actor posted photos with fellow Nollywood legends Patience Ozokwor and Pete Edochie at an event, labelling the trio as wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice, describing them as the keys to success, humorously matching each word to their on-screen reputations.

The playful but symbolic post generated wide engagement, with many Nigerians connecting the actors' long-standing images to the statement in one frame.

Source: Legit.ng