Qatar's government published the full requirements for nationals of four countries to obtain an immediate tourist visa

Applicants must submit a bank statement covering the previous three months with a minimum balance of 5,000 QR (N1.8 million)

It is worth noting that the immediate tourist visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance and cannot be extended

Qatar has outlined the specific conditions that nationals of Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus must meet to obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the country.

The requirements were published by the Qatari government via its official consular services portal, and apply to applicants seeking to visit the Gulf state.

Qatar outlines the conditions for foreigners seeking an immediate tourist visa. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar immediate tourist visa?

Qatar's immediate tourist visa service is available exclusively to nationals of Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus.

Unlike standard visa processing timelines, the visa is issued right after data is entered into Qatar's automated system, making it a faster route for eligible travellers.

Qatar immediate tourist visa: Conditions and requirements

Applicants must meet the following conditions to qualify:

1. Provide a bank statement covering the previous three months, showing a minimum balance of 5,000 Qatari riyals (N1.8 million). Applicants already known to the mission as financially capable are exempt from this requirement.

2. Submit a completed visa application with all required documents attached.

3. Include a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity at the time of application.

4. Provide two passport-sized photographs.

Qatar immediate tourist visa terms

Once issued, the visa comes with strict conditions on how and when it can be used:

1. The visa is valid for one month from the date it is issued, and the holder must enter Qatar before that period expires.

2. The holder may stay in Qatar for up to one month from the date of entry.

3. The visa cannot be extended under any circumstances.

Eligible nationals planning a trip to Qatar are advised to review the full list of required documents through the Qatar Embassy consular services page before submitting their applications.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar shared how long foreigners must live in the country to qualify for permanent residence.

Foreigners eligible for permanent residency without meeting conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had named two categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residence without meeting conditions.

According to guidance published on the ministry's official portal, the two exempt categories are non-Qatari wives married to Qatari men, and the children of such marriages.

Both groups can submit their applications for permanent residency directly, without being required to satisfy the conditions that apply to other foreign nationals.

Source: Legit.ng