Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno announced plans to raise the annual bursary for public tertiary students from ₦50,000 to ₦200,000

Students studying Medicine, Law, and Engineering would receive a higher bursary of ₦250,000 under the proposed plan

Eno made the announcement at the Ibom Ignite 2026 Conference in Uyo, tying the pledge to his re-election in February 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised to quadruple the annual bursary for students in public tertiary institutions from ₦50,000 to ₦200,000, with students in Medicine, Law, and Engineering set to receive ₦250,000 under the proposal.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Eno, in July, raised the state bursary award from ₦20,000 to ₦50,000 per student and released ₦1.3 billion for payments.

Governor Eno pledged to raise annual student bursaries to ₦250,000 for Medicine, Law and Engineering students. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Twitter

The governor was clear that the increase would only take effect if he wins the February 2027 governorship election and begins a second term in office.

Governor Eno said the higher bursary was designed to make tuition fees more manageable for students.

The APC governor added that his administration would continue to provide free and compulsory education at the primary and secondary school levels.

As reported by Channels Television, Eno made the announcement on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, during a fireside chat on the second day of the Ibom Ignite 2026 Conference held at Ibom Hall, Uyo.

Compassionate homes and business grants

Beyond education, Eno gave an account of his administration's housing support for vulnerable residents.

He said more than 500 Compassionate Homes had been built across the state's 31 local government areas, with each beneficiary also receiving a ₦500,000 business grant to support their income.

If re-elected, he pledged to build an additional 1,000 Compassionate Homes, with accompanying business grants distributed across the state's wards.

Eno also addressed beneficiaries of the ₦50 million Ibom Ignite business grant, urging them to invest the funds responsibly.

He described the money as seed capital and warned against spending it on personal pleasures or ventures that would not yield returns.

"A seed not properly planted and tended was as good as dead," he said

The goveror encouraged the young entrepreneurs to work carefully towards their business goals.

He also highlighted ongoing youth development programmes at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (Ibom-LED), and newly completed youth development centres across the state.

Governor Eno makes bursary pledge conditional on 2027 re-election. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Instagram

Akwa Ibom declares state of emergency in education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Eno declared a state of emergency in Akwa Ibom's education sector during the 2026 International Teachers' Day celebration in Uyo.

Eno approved the recruitment of 2,000 additional teachers, with applicants required to pass a CBT and oral interview before being considered.

The governor also announced the upgrade of the Akwa Ibom State College of Education to a full university, naming its first Vice-Chancellor.

Source: Legit.ng