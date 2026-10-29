A video captured the moment top Yoruba monarchs, including the Ooni of Ife and Olubadan of Ibadan, greeted Governor Seyi Makinde at an event

The Ooni engaged the governor in a brief conversation before Makinde moved on to greet the other traditional rulers in attendance

The clip divided Nigerians on social media, sparking a heated debate about the relationship between elected officials and royal institutions

A video showing prominent Yoruba traditional rulers standing to receive Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde at an event in Ibadan has stirred strong reactions online.

The footage captured the moment Makinde arrived at the gathering, where he was greeted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, and several other monarchs.

Ooni, Olubadan, other traditional rulers greet Governor Seyi Makinde at event. Credit: ooniadimulaife/seyimakinde/olubadan

Source: Instagram

The Ooni was the first to receive the governor, pausing for a brief exchange before Makinde continued down the line to greet the remaining rulers.

The scene immediately divided opinion across social media. For some viewers, it was the governor who should have shown deference, while others questioned whether traditional rulers ought to be mixing in political affairs at all.

A greeting between Makinde and Yoruba monarchs has stirred debate. Credit: seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

The video showing how Ooni, Olubadan, and other traditional rulers greeted Governor Seyi Makinde is below:

Reactions as monarchs greet Seyi Makinde

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video on Instagram:

@kudu_kendor wrote:

"Oni sijuwade will not stand that king use his aura really good"

@de_m0nk commented:

"Ooni always has something to say, he can't just greet and pass"

@daddyofboiz reacted:

"The ogbomoso monarch is so humble even though he doesn't have to bend for the governor. Respect sir 🙌"

@akin__alao said:

"So governors no longer prostrate to obas again, smh!"

drjeezle007 wrote:

"No king should involve themselves in politics and religion activities. To command respect and santity of the crown."

@abiolarnoni shared:

"The fact that the Governor is even a youth ! Omohhhh."

@baby.boy4real commented:

"King ought not to stand up like the olu Ibadan and ooni of ife these are highly revered kings"

@ozilpeaker13 stated:

"So governor no fit postrate for king"

The clip reignited a long-running conversation in Nigeria about the dynamics between elected government officials and traditional institutions, with many arguing that custom demands a governor to prostrate before highly revered monarchs rather than the other way around.

Odunlade kneels to greet Seyi Makinde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola bowing on one knee before Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde set social media abuzz, triggering a wave of debate about respect, celebrity culture, and power.

The footage, which emerged from an event held in Ibadan, Oyo state on Wednesday, October 28, captured the popular Yoruba actor walking up to the already-seated governor. As he drew close, Odunlade dropped to one knee while exchanging pleasantries, before rising to continue the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng