Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has celebrated veteran singer Tope Alabi on her birthday, years after their public disagreement

The two gospel ministers fell out in 2021 after Tope Alabi criticised Alaseyori’s hit song, Oniduro Mi

Alaseyori’s warm birthday message has raised the possibility of a thaw in their strained relationship, although neither singer has confirmed a reconciliation

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has made a public gesture towards veteran colleague Tope Alabi, five years after their disagreement over a popular worship song.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to celebrate Tope Alabi’s birthday, sharing a picture of the respected gospel minister alongside a message filled with prayers and goodwill.

Yinka Alaseyori sends a heartfelt birthday message to Tope Alabi. Photos: @topealabi/@alaseyoriyinka.

Source: Instagram

Alaseyori’s birthday message to Tope Alabi

In her birthday post, Alaseyori addressed Tope Alabi respectfully and prayed for grace, strength, and mercy in the new year of her life.

“Happy birthday Ma L/Evang @tope_alabi_ and congratulations on your new age,” she wrote.

She added:

“Sufficient grace, strength and mercy we pray for you, ma. Best of God this day and beyond ma.”

Although Alaseyori did not directly address their past disagreement, the public message could be seen as a step towards easing the tension between them.

However, neither singer has publicly confirmed that they have reconciled.

The rift between the gospel singers became public in June 2021 after Tope Alabi criticised Alaseyori’s hit song, Oniduro Mi, which translates to “my guarantor”.

Tope Alabi argued that describing God as a guarantor did not adequately capture His immense power and greatness.

Read the birthday message of Yinka Alaseyori to Tope Alabi here:

Reactions trail Yinka Alaseyori's message

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@official_olamidegospel stated:

"Happy birthday to you ma. Thanks for being a huge blessing to the body of christ ma"

@aduralereadebanjo noted:

"Happy birthday Ma, May the lord continue to show himself mighty in your life and Ministry you will not fail, fall nor faulter in Jesus name. More greater Greatness"

Yinka Alaseyori fell out with Tope Alabi in 2021. Photo: @alaseyoriyinka/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Experience 19: Yinka Alaseyori shares obstacles

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Alaseyori opened up about the challenges she faced with her band after her successful outing at The Experience, a Christian concert in Lagos.

Alaseyori disclosed before the concert that she had disbanded eight members from her 12-man band two weeks before the concert.

Source: Legit.ng