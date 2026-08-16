Abia AAC Candidate Doris Ogala Reacts to Governor Adeleke’s Election Victory, Sparks Buzz Online
- Nollywood actress and Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala shared a celebratory video after Adeleke's Osun election win
- Ogala danced energetically in a viral clip, singing praises of Governor Adeleke and his nephew Davido while mocking APC governors
- The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans divided over her political ambitions and cross-state enthusiasm
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Nollywood actress and Abia State governorship aspirant Doris Ogala has set social media buzzing after posting a celebratory video in response to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory.
Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, the winner of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election after he polled 511,067 votes against All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes.
Adeleke secured victory in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, retaining the governorship for a second term. The result was announced in the early hours of Sunday at the collation centre in Osogbo.
Natasha, Dickson react as INEC officially declares Adeleke winner of 2026 Osun governorship election
Doris Ogala, who holds the African Action Congress (AAC) ticket for the 2027 Abia governorship race, posted a video to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 16, 2026, celebrating the outcome.
In the clip, she appears dancing energetically in a room, dressed in a white shirt, patterned tie, black trousers and an orange beret, singing praises of both Adeleke and his nephew, music star Davido.
The controversial actress also used the moment to mock APC governors across Nigeria's 31 states.
Alongside the video, Doris Ogala wrote:
"YOU CANNOT BE NORMAL IN THIS COUNTRY TO WIN ANY ELECTION. ALL OF US GET OUR MADNESS. NA WHO MAD PASS DE WIN ELECTION. @davido YOU DO THIS FOR THE COMMON NIGERIANS. IMOLE ALL THE WAY. THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. DEMOCRACY AWOKEN.. #AAC IS THE PARTY"
The post drew immediate attention online, with many connecting her jubilation to her own political aspirations ahead of the 2027 Abia governorship contest.
Watch Doris Ogala's reaction to Governor Ademola Adeleke's election victory below:
Fans react to Doris Ogala's video
The video prompted a flood of responses from followers:
@zinnillicious commented:
"Incoming! No worry, na like this Abia people go protect their vote for you! You MUST be their governor your excellency."
@godstime_eghosa1 wrote:
"For dis one, I support u, bcos Davido is extra ordinary and greatest of all time"
@luxebykhadi joked:
"If you see 5 votes na my connection I mean strong connection oo😂😂😂"
@everyday_a_new_meal reacted:
"Our very own Adekeke of Abia state 🙌"
@romeojuwee8 said:
"For your mind you sef go win election 😂😂😂😂"
@mazzi_himself added:
"I will continue to solidly support you till you loose the election"
@siremmey wrote:
"Doris Ogala bringing serious energy with that dance to celebrate Adeleke's Osun win—Abia AAC aspirant showing pure cross-state vibes."
Doris Ogala slams Abia billboard fee
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala strongly criticised the newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit.
She accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of targeting her political ambitions and creating barriers for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.
Ogala argued the policy was insensitive given widespread economic hardship, warning that parties may abandon billboard campaigns entirely if the directive remains.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.