Nollywood actress and Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala shared a celebratory video after Adeleke's Osun election win

Ogala danced energetically in a viral clip, singing praises of Governor Adeleke and his nephew Davido while mocking APC governors

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans divided over her political ambitions and cross-state enthusiasm

Nollywood actress and Abia State governorship aspirant Doris Ogala has set social media buzzing after posting a celebratory video in response to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory.

Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, the winner of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election after he polled 511,067 votes against All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes.

Adeleke secured victory in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, retaining the governorship for a second term. The result was announced in the early hours of Sunday at the collation centre in Osogbo.

Doris Ogala dances and praises Governor Ademola Adeleke after his re-election in the Osun governorship election. Photo: doris_ogala/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala, who holds the African Action Congress (AAC) ticket for the 2027 Abia governorship race, posted a video to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 16, 2026, celebrating the outcome.

In the clip, she appears dancing energetically in a room, dressed in a white shirt, patterned tie, black trousers and an orange beret, singing praises of both Adeleke and his nephew, music star Davido.

The controversial actress also used the moment to mock APC governors across Nigeria's 31 states.

Alongside the video, Doris Ogala wrote:

"YOU CANNOT BE NORMAL IN THIS COUNTRY TO WIN ANY ELECTION. ALL OF US GET OUR MADNESS. NA WHO MAD PASS DE WIN ELECTION. @davido YOU DO THIS FOR THE COMMON NIGERIANS. IMOLE ALL THE WAY. THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. DEMOCRACY AWOKEN.. #AAC IS THE PARTY"

The post drew immediate attention online, with many connecting her jubilation to her own political aspirations ahead of the 2027 Abia governorship contest.

Watch Doris Ogala's reaction to Governor Ademola Adeleke's election victory below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video

The video prompted a flood of responses from followers:

@zinnillicious commented:

"Incoming! No worry, na like this Abia people go protect their vote for you! You MUST be their governor your excellency."

@godstime_eghosa1 wrote:

"For dis one, I support u, bcos Davido is extra ordinary and greatest of all time"

@luxebykhadi joked:

"If you see 5 votes na my connection I mean strong connection oo😂😂😂"

@everyday_a_new_meal reacted:

"Our very own Adekeke of Abia state 🙌"

@romeojuwee8 said:

"For your mind you sef go win election 😂😂😂😂"

@mazzi_himself added:

"I will continue to solidly support you till you loose the election"

@siremmey wrote:

"Doris Ogala bringing serious energy with that dance to celebrate Adeleke's Osun win—Abia AAC aspirant showing pure cross-state vibes."

Nollywood actress and AAC candidate Doris Ogala reacts to Adeleke’s Osun governorship re-election. Photo: doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala slams Abia billboard fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala strongly criticised the newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit.

She accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of targeting her political ambitions and creating barriers for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ogala argued the policy was insensitive given widespread economic hardship, warning that parties may abandon billboard campaigns entirely if the directive remains.

Source: Legit.ng