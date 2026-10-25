A political analyst has offered a blunt assessment of Oyo governor Seyi Makinde's 2027 presidential ambition

Makinde is running as the Allied People Movement candidate in the 2027 general election

The analyst suggests there is a longer-term calculation behind the governor's decision to enter the race

A political analyst has described Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's decision to contest the 2027 presidential election as a calculated long-term move rather than a genuine bid for the presidency.

Omotayo Yusuf, speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, said Makinde's confidence about winning the election is consistent with what any politician seeking the highest office would project publicly, but argued that the ambition runs deeper than the 2027 cycle.

Analyst speaks on Seyi Makinde's chances in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Yusuf said:

"Makinde is doing what politicians are expected to do; I mean, he is running for president. What else is expected of him than expressing confidence in his winning the election?"

Why Makinde can't win 2027 presidential election

The analyst was direct in his reading of the situation, stating that none of the key observers believes a first attempt will yield a victory. "Of course, he is preparing the floor for a possible opportunity to run for a proper presidency, where he would have a better chance of winning," he added.

Yusuf noted that Nigerian political history shows that presidential victories rarely come on a candidate's first outing, though exceptions exist. In his view, persistence and early exposure are what ultimately build a viable path to Aso Rock.

"So, for him, he is just testing the waters; he knows he will not win, I know he will not win, Nigerians know he will not win, but there is more to be gained in the future, so the journey for that opportunity, maybe in the next 12 years, starts now," he said.

Makinde, who governs Oyo State, is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM). His entry into the race places him among a field of aspirants who will face the incumbent and other established political forces in a contest widely regarded as competitive.

Analyst says Seyi Makinde is not contesting to win Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Makinde mocks Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM presidential candidate Governor Seyi Makinde made a bold physical gesture at a rally in Ondo State today.

Makinde said he would make the 2027 campaign about energy and the ability to handle the country's challenges.

The governor appeared to direct a veiled challenge at President Tinubu without naming him directly.

Source: Legit.ng