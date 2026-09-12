Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is currently in Qatar shooting a film alongside Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and other top actresses

Odunlade treated his female co-stars to a lavish shopping spree, sparking a wave of appreciation from the actresses

A video shared by Omowunmi Dada captured the fun moment as the actresses gushed over Odunlade's generous gesture

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is making headlines for all the right reasons after footage emerged of him treating his female co-stars to a generous shopping outing in Qatar.

The veteran actor is currently on location in the Gulf state for an ongoing film production, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Omowunmi Dada, and Bimbo Ademoye, among others.

Odunlade Adekola takes Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, others on a shopping spree in Qatar

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola's Qatar Shopping Spree

Between takes, Odunlade found time to show his appreciation for his colleagues in the most lavish way possible.

He took the group out for a shopping spree and spent generously, much to the delight of the actresses.

Omowunmi Dada shared a clip of the outing online, giving fans a glimpse into the fun moment.

In the footage, the excited actresses could be seen expressing their gratitude to Odunlade, with several of them playfully calling him their "husband" in recognition of his big-hearted gesture.

Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, others react as Odunlade Adekola takes them on Qatar shopping spree. Photo: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Co-stars Shower Odunlade With Praise

The warm reception from his colleagues speaks to the kind of camaraderie that has made this Qatar production a talking point among fans of Nigerian cinema.

Odunlade's willingness to spend on his fellow cast members while away on a shoot abroad caught the attention of many online after the video began circulating.

The actor, widely regarded as one of the most prolific stars in Yoruba Nollywood, continues to cement his reputation not just as a talented performer but also as a generous personality on and off set.

Watch the viral video of Odunlade and his female colleagues:

Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.

She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.

Source: Legit.ng