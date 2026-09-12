Odunlade Adekola Takes Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Others on a Shopping Spree in Qatar
- Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is currently in Qatar shooting a film alongside Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and other top actresses
- Odunlade treated his female co-stars to a lavish shopping spree, sparking a wave of appreciation from the actresses
- A video shared by Omowunmi Dada captured the fun moment as the actresses gushed over Odunlade's generous gesture
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Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is making headlines for all the right reasons after footage emerged of him treating his female co-stars to a generous shopping outing in Qatar.
The veteran actor is currently on location in the Gulf state for an ongoing film production, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Omowunmi Dada, and Bimbo Ademoye, among others.
Odunlade Adekola's Qatar Shopping Spree
Between takes, Odunlade found time to show his appreciation for his colleagues in the most lavish way possible.
He took the group out for a shopping spree and spent generously, much to the delight of the actresses.
Omowunmi Dada shared a clip of the outing online, giving fans a glimpse into the fun moment.
In the footage, the excited actresses could be seen expressing their gratitude to Odunlade, with several of them playfully calling him their "husband" in recognition of his big-hearted gesture.
Co-stars Shower Odunlade With Praise
The warm reception from his colleagues speaks to the kind of camaraderie that has made this Qatar production a talking point among fans of Nigerian cinema.
Odunlade's willingness to spend on his fellow cast members while away on a shoot abroad caught the attention of many online after the video began circulating.
The actor, widely regarded as one of the most prolific stars in Yoruba Nollywood, continues to cement his reputation not just as a talented performer but also as a generous personality on and off set.
Watch the viral video of Odunlade and his female colleagues:
Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.
She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.
The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.