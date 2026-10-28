Saudi Arabia released an official document outlining the salary structure for university staff, including foreign teachers and professors working in the country

The salary scale, which includes a 15% raise endorsed by Royal Decree No. a/227, covers positions ranging from Teacher Assistant to full Professor

The document also details employment conditions such as disciplinary procedures, service termination rules, and benefits for recruited staff from outside the university

Saudi Arabia has released an official document setting out the salary scale and employment regulations for university staff, including foreign teachers and professors working at institutions across the kingdom.

The salary scale, which incorporates a 15% raise endorsed by Royal Decree No. a/227 dated 16/7/1426 H and effective from 1/9/1426 H, covers five academic ranks.

Saudi Arabia raises pay for foreign teachers, professors. Photo credit: Al Arabiya.

Source: UGC

At the entry level, a Teacher Assistant earns between SR 5,780 and SR 10,820 per month, with an annual increment of SR 360.

A Lecturer's monthly salary ranges from SR 7,620 to SR 13,780, rising by SR 440 each year.

What Saudi Professors and Lecturers Earn

For those in senior academic roles, the figures climb considerably. An Assistant Professor earns between SR 11,100 and SR 18,030 monthly, with an annual raise of SR 495.

An Associate Professor receives between SR 13,980 and SR 22,030, with annual increments of SR 575.

A full Professor at the top of the scale earns between SR 16,015 and SR 24,905 per month, with an annual raise of SR 635.

The document also covers part-time professors, specifying that their remuneration should match the basic salary they received in their last academic post.

Where a part-time professor has no prior staff history, the University Council sets the remuneration based on recommendations from the Scientific Council, provided it does not exceed the basic salary of an Assistant Professor.

For guest lecturers recruited from outside the university to teach approved hours, hourly remuneration varies by rank.

Professors from other universities receive SR 400 per hour, Associate Professors SR 350, and Assistant Professors SR 300.

Ministers and high-ranking officials brought in to teach receive SR 1,000 per hour, on par with military generals.

Benefits and Disciplinary Rules for University Staff

Beyond salaries, the document outlines the benefits available to staff recruited from outside the university or any of its branches.

In addition to their pay in Saudi Arabia, such individuals are entitled to a two-way air ticket, a deputation allowance, and university-covered housing, transportation, and other related expenses during their period of service.

The regulations also address what happens when things go wrong. A staff member under investigation can be suspended for up to three months, with the suspension extendable to a maximum of one year per case.

During that period, their net salary is reduced by 50%, though they are reimbursed if they are later acquitted or receive any penalty short of dismissal.

Staff members may appeal disciplinary decisions within 30 days of being notified in writing, with unresolved disputes escalating to the University Council for a final resolution.

Mandatory retirement is set at 60 years of age under the Hijri calendar, though service can be extended to the end of the academic year, and further extended to age 65 upon the recommendation of the University Rector and approval of the Higher Education Council.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng