Abdulafeez Abdulsemiu, a University of Ilorin engineering student, announced his graduation as the overall best student in his faculty

The Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate credited his mentor, family, and faith for keeping him grounded through years of study

Abdulsemiu used his LinkedIn post to encourage young Nigerians from humble backgrounds to keep pushing despite obstacles

Abdulafeez Abdulsemiu, a graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of Ilorin, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Abdulsemiu shared the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, writing with deep gratitude to God, his institution, his mentor, and his family.

UNILORIN engineering graduate emerges best in faculty. Photo: Abdulafeez Abdulsemiu

Source: UGC

His post resonated widely, drawing attention for both his academic achievement and the sincerity of his words, as he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.91.

UNILORIN best engineering graduate hails mentor

In his announcement, Abdulsemiu gave particular recognition to Dr A. O. Otuoze, who served as his Head of Department, level adviser, project supervisor, and personal guide throughout his time at the university.

"You were more than a lecturer to me," he wrote of Dr Otuoze. "You saw something in me, corrected me when I needed it, and guided me every step of the way."

He also honoured his late grandfather, who he said had believed in him from the very beginning, expressing that he wished he were alive to witness the milestone.

UNILORIN first-class graduate emerges best in engineering

Beyond celebrating his result, Abdulsemiu used the platform to speak directly to young people who may be navigating similar pressures and uncertain beginnings.

"To every young person from a humble background reading this: it is possible. Keep pushing," he wrote, adding the line, "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."

He also gave special mention to his friend Habeeb Bello Omotosho, describing him as someone who stood by him through everything and to whom he was deeply grateful.

His post ended with a three-part personal philosophy: "No Complain, No Excuse and give it all."

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN first-class graduate

The announcement drew warm responses from those who knew him and others who came across the post.

Olusegun Francis said:

"Congratulations my boss. You've done well."

Abdulsomod Sarumi said:

"A big congratulations to you on this remarkable feat! Greater achievements ahead, brother. Allahumma baarik."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng