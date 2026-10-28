A viral video from Zlatan's wedding captured Davido's priceless reaction to a man spraying Naira notes right in front of him

Davido smiled and tapped the man on the shoulder, appearing to signal that it was his turn to step in with his own cash

Fans online have been joking that Davido was ready to take over with his famous 'United States Osun Dollars'

A clip from Nigerian rapper Zlatan's wedding has taken over Nigerian social media, and it is all because of one very relatable moment involving Davido.

The footage, filmed indoors at Zlatan's traditional wedding ceremony, shows a man dressed in full regalia, showering Naira notes on the dance floor. Standing close by was Davido, watching the scene unfold.

Video of Davido at Zlatan’s wedding sparks reactions over naira-spraying moment. Credit: @davido, @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Davido steps in at Zlatan's wedding

Rather than hang back, the Afrobeats superstar flashed a wide smile, wiped his face, and gave the man a firm tap on the shoulder.

The message was clear: make room, because Davido had his own bundles ready to go. An on-screen caption added to the comedy, reading

"Davido was like so na naira you dey spray give me space jhoor."

The clip spread fast, with many viewers cracking jokes that Davido was not about to be outdone at a friend's wedding, particularly given his reputation for splashing what fans have long called his "United States Osun Dollars."

Watch the moment Davido reacted to the Naira spraying at Zlatan's wedding:

Fans react to Davido's viral clip

The video quickly became one of the most-talked-about moments from the celebration, drawing laughter and commentary from followers who found Davido's body language both funny and entirely on-brand.

The clip drew plenty of reactions online, with commenters torn between amusement and mild disapproval:

[@ric_saa011 wrote:

"Omo that's rude jare… allow d guy enjoy em moment small"

@exprotech_digital commented:

"Na this kind settings una wan make Wizkid come"

[@iamobasekii said:

"I am still waiting to see the Dolly come out 😔"

@spe.cial_babanla reacted:

"Is that pocket watching 😂"

@princess_kosu](https://www.instagram.com/princess_kosu/ shared:

"He chai waited for the guy to finish spraying his money, but instead, the guy was not ready to spray his money at once."

Davido’s reaction during money spraying at Zlatan’s wedding sparks online conversation. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng