Fleetwood Town knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup fourth round after a dramatic penalty shootout

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men following Max Dowman's red card, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring the equaliser

Arteta praised his players' attitude despite the defeat, and the Gunners now face a tough trip to Anfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out after his side suffered a shock exit from the Carabao Cup, beaten on penalties by Fleetwood Town, a club competing in English football's fourth tier.

Fleetwood, a League Two side, held their own against the Premier League champions throughout a tense fourth-round tie before eventually progressing 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

Fleetwood celebrate after beating Arsenal in Carabao Cup. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Lupalo-Bi gave the hosts the lead in the first half, putting the lower-league side ahead against one of England's top clubs.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled Arsenal level in the second half, but the comeback was complicated when Max Dowman received a red card, leaving the Gunners to see out the remainder of the match with 10 men.

The game went to penalties, where Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch emerged as the hero, saving Bruno Guimaraes' spot-kick to seal a remarkable 5-3 shootout victory and book his side's place in the next round.

Arteta reacts to Cup elimination

Speaking after the match, Arteta was generous in his praise for the opposition and refused to criticise his players despite the result.

“First of all, congratulations to Fleetwood. In the manner they did it, the atmosphere they created. I have nothing to fault the players for their attitude and intensity throughout the game, with 11 and with 10,” he said via Arsenal.com.

There is little time for Arsenal to dwell on the cup exit. According to the London Evening Standard, the Gunners must quickly refocus as they travel to Anfield this weekend to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Arsenal close the gap on Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal closed the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after beating Everton 2-0.

The Premier League leaders dropped points for the first time this season after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park, thanks to Nicolas Jackson’s brace

Source: Legit.ng