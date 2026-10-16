A resurfaced video of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' Ibadan mansion has stirred deep emotion online following his sudden death

Toluwanisings, 41, slumped at his residence on October 14, 2026, and was rushed to multiple hospitals where emergency care could not be secured

Fellow gospel singer Tope Peculiar shared a heartfelt tribute referencing a song she had dedicated to him for his new mansion just last year

A video tour of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' Ibadan mansion has gone viral, leaving fans and colleagues visibly shaken as they grapple with the reality of his sudden passing.

Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026. He was 41 years old.

Emotional reactions trail Toluwanisings’ newly completed and furnished mansion. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to his family, he slumped at his residence and was subsequently rushed to between seven and eight hospitals in Ibadan, but efforts to get him emergency medical attention proved futile, with some facilities reportedly unable to assist due to a doctors' strike.

His family confirmed his passing through official social media announcements. He is survived by his wife, two children, and his Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM).

Tope Peculiar's emotional tribute

The resurfaced mansion footage was shared by fellow gospel singer Tope Peculiar, who used it to pen a deeply personal tribute to the deceased. In her post,

Tope recalled dedicating a song to Toluwanisings in January of the previous year to celebrate the completion of his new home, making his death feel all the more surreal.

"Toluwanisings I remembered congratulating you last year January with my song on the dedication of your new mansion. Why so soon?" she wrote on Instagram

Her tribute extended beyond grief, turning into a pointed message directed at music ministers and, specifically, women in the gospel space whom she urged to prioritise holiness over fame.

"For my female gender who are busy jumping from bed to bed all because they want to trend, they want to have fame, they want to organise concerts, live recording, albums and make those that aren't in that line feel they are not trying their best to pursue their career. Ahhhh...you better go and stop it!" she wrote.

She closed with a reminder she described as a core truth:

"If truly God called you into the music ministry, leave Him to announce you in due season. Because Ohun aye maa baye lo. LIFE IS VANITY!"

Toluwanisings’ stunning mansion evokes mixed emotions amid heartbreaking loss. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The video itself shows the interior and exterior of a spacious, modern home, complete with a well-appointed living room, a wide hallway, a staircase, and a night-time shot of the exterior.

What was once shared as a celebration of the singer's achievement has now become a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, with Tope captioning the post with the Yoruba phrase "ILE AYE ILE ASAN," loosely translated as "the world is a vain place."

The clip has since circulated widely, drawing fresh waves of mourning from the Nigerian gospel community.

Watch the viral video below:

Toluwanisings' last recorded video surfaces

Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of late gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video captured the musician complaining about an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn, expressing dissatisfaction with the finishing while friends around him laughed.

The resurfaced clip drew attention as fans reflect on what would become one of the singer’s final recorded moments. Since news of Toluwanisings’ death emerged, social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues mourning the late singer.

Source: Legit.ng