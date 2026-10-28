Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin attended the Night of Tribute held for late gospel singer Toluwanisings in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27

Oshin shared a moving personal story about the singer's generosity during one of the darkest periods of her life

Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026, at age 41, was celebrated by gospel ministers, actors, and fans at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin delivered an emotional tribute at the Night of Tribute concert held in honour of late gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27.

Speaking at the event, Oshin recalled a deeply personal moment that revealed the kind of man Toluwanisings truly was behind the spotlight.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin attends Toluwanisings’ night of tribute. Credit: bimbooshin/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"Five years ago, when I lost my husband, I called him to minister at my husband's wake, and he didn't collect a dime from me," she said, visibly emotional. "He just said, Sister Mi, I will be there. And he came and ministered to me."

She disclosed that the deceased performed at the event without asking her for a dime.

Oshin described the late singer as a rare individual who was always smiling and never let life's difficulties weigh him down. She admitted it was painful to speak of him in the past tense, saying, "I'm so sorry, I have to use 'was' for him."

Bimbo Oshin's message to Toluwanisings' family

Beyond her tribute to the singer, Oshin directed heartfelt words of comfort to his widow and children, acknowledging how difficult the road ahead would be.

"It's so difficult. It is going to be difficult. I can tell you. But I pray that God will console you," she said. "God is the husband to the widow. He will be your husband. He will provide for you and provide for the children."

She closed her tribute with a message of love and faith, saying she believed the singer was "singing with the angels."

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026. The tribute evening, themed around love, reflection, and thanksgiving, drew gospel ministers, actors, and fans from across the country, many of whom dressed in white as requested by the organisers.

Actress Bimbo Oshin fought back tears as she remembered Toluwanisings' kindness. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Watch Bimbo Oshin's tribute at the Night of Tribute for Toluwanisings

Oyinlomo shares concern after Toluwanisings' tribute night

Legit.ng also reported that singer and OAP Oyinlomo Diamond publicly reached out to gospel singer BBO following his conspicuous silence in the days after the death of his colleague, Toluwanisings.

BBO has been offline since Toluwanisings' demise and was not spotted at his tribute night.

Oyinlomo urged BBO not to let grief consume him to the point of damaging his own health, reminding him that Toluwanisings' immediate family would need him in the weeks and months ahead.

Source: Legit.ng