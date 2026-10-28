A Nigerian fabric businesswoman came under fire after posting APC-branded materials she printed for a client, triggering a wave of hateful messages

Fabric Printing Global said some customers threatened to stop patronising her business over the political party association

The businesswoman pushed back, arguing the backlash ignores the jobs and local manufacturing opportunities at stake

A Nigerian businesswoman who runs a fabric printing company has spoken out after days of intense online criticism that followed her decision to take a printing job for the All Progressives Congress.

The woman, known on Instagram as Fabric Printing Global, posted a video on October 27, 2026, addressing the uproar that erupted after she advertised 10,000 yards of APC-branded fabric her company had produced.

Fabric Printing Global businesswoman addresses criticism over producing All Progressives Congress campaign materials in Nigeria. Photo: fabricprintingglobal

Source: Instagram

Given the widespread frustration with economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu's administration, many Nigerians interpreted the post as an endorsement of the ruling party and responded with fury.

"You people have shown me Shege Bansa in the past few days," she said, describing the torrent of abuse. "Hateful comments, all kinds of messages — 'you are this', 'you are that', 'you are part of the problem of Nigeria'. Some people even said they would never patronise my company again because we posted APC fabrics."

The case for local manufacturing in Nigeria

Rather than apologise, she reframed the conversation around Nigerian industry.

She pointed out that for years, campaign materials for Nigerian politicians have been produced in Guangzhou, China, with Nigerians walking past their own leaders' faces on T-shirts and caps sewn thousands of miles away.

She said her decision to invest in local printing machinery and train workers was driven specifically by a desire to bring that business home.

"Why can't that money create jobs for our own people?" she asked. "Building a factory in Nigeria with your own money is not a small thing."

She also noted that the vast majority of her company's work, between 80 and 90 per cent by her estimate, is never posted publicly, and that Fabric Printing Global prints for multiple political parties, corporations and organisations without comment.

Businesswoman highlights challenges facing local manufacturing after backlash over APC-branded fabrics and political controversy. Photo: fabricprintingglobal

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman says workers' livelihoods are at stake

Her most pointed argument centred on the employees whose wages depend on her factory staying busy.

The businesswoman stressed that when production leaves Nigeria, so do the salaries, the training opportunities, and the economic ripple effects that support entire families.

"Think about our workers, the machine operators, the designers, the families depending on these jobs," she said. "Because when production happens outside Nigeria, those opportunities, they go where? They go elsewhere too."

She closed with a direct appeal to politicians to engage Nigerian manufacturers for campaign materials, and posed a broader question:

"How do we build a Nigeria where political differences don't overshadow opportunities for our own people?"

In her caption, the fabric printing company owner wrote that her heart was "heavy" but that she genuinely wanted to see Nigeria work, adding:

"Somewhere in the middle of all these political conversations are ordinary Nigerians just trying to earn an honest living. And their stories matter too."

Watch the businesswoman speak in the Instagram video below:

APC reacts as Sowore seeks to use Aso Rock for campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru dismissed Omoyele Sowore's plan to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa.

Basiru challenged Sowore to first win a seat in a state House of Assembly before pursuing a presidential bid.

The APC national secretary also defended Tinubu's re-election prospects, citing the party's 12.8 million members and recent election results.

Source: Legit.ng