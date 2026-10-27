Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori shared a heartfelt message honouring Toluwanisings ahead of his tribute night on Tuesday, October 27

The tribute night held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, was organised by friends and colleagues of the late gospel singer

Toluwanisings' management clarified the event's organisers amid a reported dispute within the late singer's family over his burial

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has paid an emotional tribute to the late Toluwanisings, sharing a warm message ahead of the tribute night held in his honour on Tuesday, October 27, at the Jogor Centre in Ibadan.

Taking to Instagram, Alaseyori described the late singer as someone who was genuine in both character and faith. She wrote of gathering with friends, brothers, sisters and colleagues to thank God for his life, adding that the late gospel artiste had been especially kind to her personally.

Toluwanisings’ team reveals late's singer's tribute was organised by friends and colleagues. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

"Brother Tolu you were indeed good to me and many," she wrote, capturing the sense of loss felt across the gospel music community.

Toluwanisings' tribute night organised by friends and colleagues

The event came amid reports of a dispute within the late singer's family regarding his burial arrangements.

Toluwanisings' management moved to clarify that the tribute night was independently put together by his friends and colleagues, rather than his immediate family, to celebrate his life and impact.

The gathering brought together members of the gospel community who came to honour a man many described as a devoted child of God who lived out his faith until the end.

Toluwanisings’ tribute night brought gospel singers together to honour his life. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

See Yinka Alaseyori's post about Toluwanisings on Instagram:

Reactions to Yinka Alaseyori's post

Several followers joined Alaseyori in mourning the late singer online:

@olubukolaittah wrote:

"You live on this earth forever because of your impact bro 🙌🔥 and heaven gains you"

@yinky said:

"A lover of Christ! A true child of God! Keep resting in the bosom of our Lord Jesus! We love you but God love you more. Rip my brother ❤️"

@titopetope commented:

"God rest your Soul Toluwanisings my fave. We all miss you. I pray God help your wife navigate this phase. She needs God now than ever."

@empress__esther1 shared:

"Glad he knew God and Jesus Christ before death and he will find peace in death and I pray God console the wife and his children ijn Amen 🙏🕯️💫"

Yinka Alaseyori speaks about Toluwanisings' wife, children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka Alaseyori continued to mourn her fellow gospel minister Toluwanisings. She revealed she was moved to tears after coming face to face with his wife and children.

Alaseyori admitted she struggled to find the right words after the heartbreaking encounter.

Source: Legit.ng