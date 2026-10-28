NNPC raised petrol prices in Lagos to N1,369 per litre and in Abuja to N1,405 per litre.

The price increases of N14 in Lagos and N10 in Abuja came as the N66-per-litre fuel discount nears expiry.

Motorists must use the NNPC Fuel App before October 31, 2026, to access the temporary discount at participating stations.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has raised petrol prices at its stations in Lagos and Abuja, with the adjustments coming as a government-backed fuel discount programme is set to expire on October 31, 2026.

In Lagos, the new pump price stands at N1,369 per litre, up from N1,355, a rise of N14.

NNPC raises petrol price to N1,369 in Lagos and N1,405 in Abuja. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Abuja motorists now pay N1,405 per litre, compared with the previous rate of N1,395, reflecting an increase of N10.

How motorists can still access the discount

The adjustments come as the petrol discount offered by NNPC is expected to end on October 31, 2026.

To buy fuel at a cheaper rate than the advertised price, customers must download and register on the app before paying at the pump to qualify. The reduction does not apply to purchases at independent filling stations or other retailers.

The app also carries a station locator feature to help users find eligible outlets nearby.

Under the discounted rates, Lagos motorists paying through the app could buy petrol at about N1,303 per litre, while the corresponding price in Abuja would be approximately N1,339 per litre.

These figures are based on current pump prices minus the N66 discount and may vary with further pricing changes or station-specific terms.

The federal government launched the 30-day discount as a short-term measure to cushion the impact of high fuel costs, with public transport operators given priority access under the scheme.

NNPC's latest petrol price increase could raise transport costs for Nigerians. Photo: NNPClimited

Source: Twitter

What rising fuel prices mean for commuters

Petrol price changes carry wide consequences in Nigeria, where road transport is the main means of moving people and goods. Commercial drivers could face higher running costs, which may in turn lead some transport operators to review their fares.

Businesses that depend on road deliveries may also see their distribution costs climb, while daily commuters on tight budgets could feel additional financial strain.

With the discount window closing at the end of October, motorists have only days left to take advantage of the lower rate. Any price movement after that date will rest on NNPC's own commercial decisions and broader market conditions.

Changes in Diesel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian depot owners and petroleum marketers have reduced petrol and diesel prices despite rising international crude oil prices, as weak demand, sufficient product availability and competition put pressure on selling prices.

Brent crude rose 4.11% to $113.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 2.36% to $99.44 per barrel at the time of writing.

In Lagos, Aiteo reduced its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price by N2 per litre to N1,342 from N1,344.

Source: Legit.ng