A Nigerian woman revealed she married a wealthy businessman her close friend had been dating and eventually turned down

The woman said she only discovered how rich the man was after they began speaking at a mall, six months after her friend cut ties with him

Her former friend has since been contacting her husband with damaging claims in what the woman describes as an attempt to wreck her marriage

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after opening up about how she ended up marrying a man her close friend had been in a relationship with and ultimately walked away from, only to watch the friendship collapse once the wedding was announced.

In a video shared on X by @realyobarnub, the woman explained that her friend had been involved with a man in his mid-forties around 2023. According to her, the friend never had genuine feelings for him and stayed in the situationship purely for the material benefits he provided.

Nigerian lady gets married to her friend's ex. Photo credit: @realyobarnub/X

Source: UGC

Her friend's reasons for not taking him seriously were blunt: She disliked his dress sense and was embarrassed by his Igbo accent, saying she couldn't picture introducing someone who spoke that way as her husband.

She said:

“My friend used to tell me that she doesn’t like the man. She was just there for the benefits because the man was still turning up for her whenever she needed him."

How the woman married her friend's ex

At the time, the two women were living together, so the man was a familiar face in their home. The woman noticed he was deeply devoted to her friend, but she never returned the feeling. Eventually, he stopped visiting altogether.

Around six months after he disappeared from their lives, she ran into him at a shopping mall. They talked, swapped contacts, and began chatting on WhatsApp. Through those conversations, she realised there was far more to him than either of them had initially seen.

She described him as funny, generous, and genuinely warm. She also discovered he was financially successful, running an import business, owning six cars, and already having a home of his own—none of which had been obvious during the years he quietly showed up for her friend.

In her words:

“That’s when I discovered that this man is actually very funny, kind and he’s also a giver."

The two began dating, and she kept the relationship to herself, unsure of how her friend would take the news. She only disclosed who she was marrying after the introduction ceremony.

Friend's reaction turns bitter

The fallout was swift. Her former friend began calling her a gold digger and told people that she had stolen her life, a claim the woman found difficult to understand given that the friend had made her position on the man abundantly clear. The situation escalated further when the friend began contacting her husband directly, feeding him false stories about her past, including allegations that she had previously done hookups.

Watch her tell the full story below:

Lady shares breakup text from boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that a Nigerian lady publicly displayed the breakup message her boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp days after she told him to partake in the Shiloh programme.

The heartbroken lady lamented the crash of her relationship, saying her ex made her believe that nothing could come between them.

Source: Legit.ng