The CCC Youth Organisation Worldwide (Nigeria Region) announced the death of Evang. Sunmade Oyedeji after a ghastly road accident

Oyedeji, a member of the Board of Secretaries, died while returning from a church event and was described as a pillar of the youth body

Members of the CCC community have been reacting with shock and tributes, remembering him as a mentor and man of deep service

The CCC Youth Organisation Worldwide (Nigeria Region) has announced the passing of Evangelist Sunmade Oyedeji, who lost his life in a fatal motor accident.

A formal statement signed by the organisation's National General Secretary confirmed that Oyedeji died in the crash on the night of the announcement, while making his way back from a church event. His remains have since been deposited in a morgue.

CCC youth organisation shares the sad news of the passing of their cleric after a ghastly car accident. Photo credit@ccc/@24hourupdates

Source: Instagram

The statement described Oyedeji as a senior stakeholder and one of the foundational pillars of the CCC Youth Organisation Worldwide. He served on the organisation's Board of Secretaries and was widely regarded as an icon within the youth body.

Sunmade: Father, brother and mentor

The organisation said the news hit the entire youth body like a thunderbolt, describing Oyedeji in deeply personal terms as a father figure, a brother and a mentor to many within the Celestial Church of Christ community.

Evang. Sunmade Oyedeji dies in a ghastly car accident as church shares the sad news of his demise. Photo credit@24hoursupdate

Source: Instagram

"Further details would be communicated," the statement noted, while urging members across the organisation to hold the bereaved family in prayer during this period of grief.

Here is the Instagram post about the cleric who had an accident:

Tributes pour in from CCC members

Members of the Celestial Church of Christ community have taken to social media to share their heartbreak and personal memories of the evangelist.

Olufemi Olorunleye wrote:

"Oh death! So we couldn't meet and share quite an age of greetings again, Sunmade! Sunmade was the English version coordinator of the weekly Bible study session when I was the Shepherd of Osho Drive Parish, Arowo ìyá Buna st, Ajegunle Apapa, between year 1999 to year 2000. He started the youth leadership when i withdrew the youth from Sunday school and registered them with Professor Odeyemi, which he handled with all sincerity and care. I knew he will go far on the evangelical mission in ccc. Humm, glory be to God, you've set a legacy behind. May God of Celestial reward your offspring with His multiple grace placed on you. Sun re ó, until we meet to part no more."

Steve Fams wrote: "May his soul rest in peace."

Abisoye Adepeju shared:

"'A gem is lost from the Celestial youths worldwide. I don't know how to quantify daddy Samuel, he was a man of Jack of all trades in Celestial, and master of all. He was my lecturer in NTI then, he was our Sunday school teacher in CCC Osho Drive then, in the time of daddy Zachius Ajose (blessed memory) daddy Falarawo (blessed memory), daddy John Kolade,, Alagba Sunmade was a man of all goods of Celestians, it's long we have seen, even the wife, she's my dear friend and sister, I lost their contact, when I saw the post, I couldn't hold my shivering."

Family announce burial plan for Steve Echendu

Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Clarion Chukwura described the late Steve Odinaka Echendu as a major pillar in the early days of Nollywood, highlighting his contributions to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Echendu, who died at the age of 52, was a respected production manager whose work earned him recognition among industry colleagues.

Following his passing, his family released a three-day burial programme scheduled for late November. Fellow actors, filmmakers and fans have continued to take to social media to mourn his death, celebrate his legacy and pay tribute to his contributions to Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng