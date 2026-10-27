Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career, beating Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the prestigious award

Mbappe was seen looking dejected at the ceremony but appeared composed as he left the London Palladium afterwards

The Real Madrid forward broke his silence on social media shortly after Kane's name was announced as the winner

Kylian Mbappe has responded on social media following his defeat to Harry Kane at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the Bayern Munich and England striker claimed the award for the first time in his career.

Kane picked up the coveted prize at the London Palladium, edging out both Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in what many had anticipated could have been any of the three players' first Ballon d'Or triumph.

Kylian Mbappe during the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 Ballon d'Or marks a significant moment for Kane, who has long been regarded as one of Europe's most prolific strikers despite previously going without a major individual honour of this level.

Mbappe reacts after Ballon d'Or loss

Cameras caught Mbappe looking visibly downcast when Kane's name was read out as the winner. However, the Real Madrid forward appeared to have regained his composure by the time he was photographed leaving the venue.

Shortly after the announcement, Mbappe turned to X to address his followers. He shared a photo of himself on the red carpet, accompanied only by an emoji as the caption, offering no words about the result.

The image drew a flood of responses from football supporters, with opinions split sharply. Many who commented on the post felt the emoji-only caption carried a sense of disappointment, reading it as Mbappe's quiet way of processing a result that did not go in his favour.

Others took a more sympathetic view, pointing out that showing up on the red carpet and acknowledging the night publicly was itself a dignified gesture.

Kane breaks silence after Ballon d'Or win

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Kane shared a message on his social media pages after he was confirmed as the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Bayern Munich and England striker capped off a remarkable year with the win, and more importantly, his career has peaked since leaving Tottenham.

Source: Legit.ng