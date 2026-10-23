Mercy Johnson took to Instagram on Friday, October 23, 2026, to mourn the death of veteran actor Francis Duru

The actress shared a black-background image with the words 'Rest well, legend,' saying she was too tired and speechless

Francis Duru is best remembered for his role as Ahanna in the 1995 Nollywood classic Rattlesnake

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has paid tribute to veteran actor Francis Duru after his death, describing her grief as one that left her without adequate words.

On Friday, October 23, 2026, Mercy Johnson posted a stark black-background image on Instagram bearing the words "Rest well, legend," accompanied by two dove emojis.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson shares an emotional tribute to veteran actor Francis Duru. Photo: mercyjohnsonokojie/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson's tribute to Francis Duru

The choice to say little said everything. Rather than craft a lengthy remembrance, the actress opted for something stripped of all performance, a quiet image that many found fitting given the weight of the moment.

The caption she chose was short and raw:

"Too tired and speechless about this loss. 💔💔."

Mercy Johnson is one of several Nollywood colleagues and public figures who have spoken out following news of Duru's passing, adding her voice to a growing wave of tributes celebrating his impact on Nigerian cinema.

Mercy Johnson expresses grief over the death of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru. Photo: mercyjohnsonokojie/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru's legacy in Nollywood

Francis Duru spent several decades building a reputation in the Nigerian film and television industry.

His most celebrated role remains that of Ahanna in the 1995 film Rattlesnake, a performance that lodged itself firmly in the memories of generations of Nigerian moviegoers and established him as a recognisable face of early Nollywood.

That role was far from his only contribution. Duru went on to feature in a wide range of productions across his career, establishing himself as one of the actors who helped define the character and direction of a generation of Nigerian filmmaking.

His death has prompted widespread reflection across the industry and among fans, with conversations about his body of work gaining renewed momentum as colleagues and observers look back on the mark he left on Nigerian entertainment.

See Mercy Johnson's tribute to Francis Duru in the Instagram post below:

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng