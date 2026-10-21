Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori shared an emotional post after encountering the wife and children of the late Toluwanisings

Alaseyori made a public appeal for fans and followers to support the bereaved family financially after the encounter left her in tears

The post sparked an outpouring of grief and calls for the late singer's royalties to be paid to his family

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has continued to mourn her fellow gospel minister Toluwanisings, revealing she was moved to tears after coming face to face with his wife and children.

Alaseyori, who shared the emotional update on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, October 21, admitted she struggled to find the right words after the heartbreaking encounter.

Yinka Alaseyori pleads for support for late Toluwanisings' family. Credit: toluwanisings/yinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

"Hmmm brother Tolu. Omo No word. I saw your wife and the two children can't hold back my tears," she wrote, acknowledging that grief had robbed her of the eloquence she would normally bring to such a moment.

Alaseyori's call to support Toluwanisings' family

Beyond expressing her personal sorrow, Alaseyori used the platform to urge anyone who felt led to donate to the family financially. She shared an account number in the post and appealed for compassion, recognising that many people are dealing with their own hardships.

"Please if you feel led to support his family please do. Everyone has a lot going on with them and we understand as well," she wrote, wrapping up with gratitude for the love and support already shown.

The post quickly drew a flood of responses from fans and fellow music lovers who were still coming to terms with the loss of the gospel minister.

Yinka Alaseyori urged supporters to help Toluwanisings’ bereaved family. Credit: toluwansings.

Source: Instagram

Yinka Alaseyori's post about Toluwanisings' family is below:

Fans react to Yinka Alaseyori's post

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram below:

@kiitekiishaworld wrote:

"Everyday I keep asking Why? God knows best. I still can't believe he's gone. May God comfort his family 🙏"

@kudi_herbal_remedy commented:

"Omoh 😢I was here still hoping maybe he will wakes up oooo olorun 😢😢😢"

@londonalaga shared:

"Thank you for this. They should also pay his wife all his royalties. They have been playing his songs now even more. Let's do better 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@londonalaga also added:

"Let us water this plant 🌱 🪴"

@ademijuadesolaserah wrote:

"God will use you @adeyinkaalaseyori to relocate his family away from this country. To me this will be huge favor for @TOLUWANISONG wherever he will be by now. God bless you dear"

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng