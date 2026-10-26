Blessing CEO addressed claims about her alleged drug use that spread online while she was in detention

Social media activist VeryDarkMan had alleged the relationship expert was a drug addict needing rehabilitation

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala shared footage of her conversation with Blessing shortly after her release

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO has pushed back against allegations from social media activist VeryDarkMan, who claimed she was a drug addict, saying those making such claims do not know her.

The comments came during a video call with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, recorded and shared on Instagram on October 25, 2026, shortly after Blessing's release from prison.

Blessing CEO denies drug addiction claims during video call with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala. Photo: officialbblessingceo/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

During their conversation, Doris Ogala informed Blessing CEO that while she was in custody, stories about alleged substance use had been making the rounds online.

Some commenters had argued that she needed rehabilitation rather than financial support or business opportunities.

Blessing CEO rejected the claims outright, telling Ogala:

"Yes, mama, I don't smoke, I don't drink and I don't even party."

She went on to question the credibility of those circulating the stories, suggesting that much of what was said about her online came from people who had never encountered her in real life.

"Most times the internet just has a way of enjoying themselves; a lot of people don't even know me in person," she said.

Watch Blessing CEO speak in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's response

The reaction from Nigerians online was largely sceptical. Many questioned whether anyone accused of substance use would willingly admit to it.

dr_panshaq wrote:

"Are we expecting her to accept she was a drug addict?"

anderson121412 added:

"Drug addict nor dey always gree ooo😂😂😂😂. Na so one bring test result come that time oooo. To prove point oo😂😂😂😂"

ksolo_hitz noted:

"Nobody wey dey do drugs wey go gree say dem dey do am na"

oge_nkay simply asked:

"You expect her to admit 😂.."

dominic.greatc said:

"I no fit believe blessing CEO for my life again 😂"

princess_starrrrrrrrrr offered a different take:

"The best she could have done for herself as she came out from prison is to stay off social media for a while."

Blessing CEO accuses social media users of spreading false claims about her alleged drug use after prison release. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies authorising fundraiser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO confirmed her son Bryan Onyedikachi’s death while in custody but denied authorising Amira Agiye to announce the news or raise money in her name.

Speaking with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, she said she should have been the one to announce her son’s death, contradicting the ₦56 million fundraising appeal.

Doris Ogala subsequently urged donors to request refunds, claiming Blessing was already close to completing her bail process.

Source: Legit.ng